Bryce Leatherwood To Perform On Today with Jenna & Friends

(EBM) Mercury Nashville singer/songwriter Bryce Leatherwood is set to perform on NBC's "Today with Jenna & Friends" this Wednesday, May 14. The appearance will give fans a preview of the self-titled debut album arriving this Friday, May 16, from the season 22 winner of "The Voice." "Today with Jenna & Friends" airs at 10 am local time (check local NBC listings).

Leatherwood is also set to return to "The Voice" stage for the NBC hit's finale on May 20. He joins a star-studded line-up that will include performances from Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton, Chance the Rapper, Sheryl Crow, Joe Jonas, Kelly Clarkson and more.

The rising country star built his country-music foundations while bumping along in an old pickup on his granddad's farm, legends like George Jones, Merle Haggard and Conway Twitty crooned through fuzzy speakers, with their passion and conviction striking a chord. Now, the Woodstock, Georgia native is carrying those influences with him for his highly anticipated debut.

A mix of originals and expertly crafted outside cuts, Leatherwood lets his resonate vocal loose over 12 diverse tunes - centered on his rock solid country roots, but ranging from the pure-emotion of classic balladry to an expanding genre's bleeding edge. Taking a hands-on approach with producer Will Bundy (Riley Green, Ella Langley), Leatherwood threads the needle between the timeless and trendy with surefooted ease.

"I've dreamt of making a record since the first day I picked up a guitar at 12 years old," reflects Leatherwood. "I've spent the past two years developing this album, choosing each song with intention, creating the best introduction to who I am as an artist. I'm beyond proud of how it turned out, and can't wait to share it with y'all."

2024 was a landmark year for Leatherwood, which included making his Opry debut and headlining his first tour, the Neon Does Tour. And the country crooner is just getting started. He is set to return to the Good Molecules Reverb Stage at CMA Fest next month and has stops at festivals across the US this summer with more touring news to be announced soon.

