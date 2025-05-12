Cypress Hill Unveil '(Rock) Superstar (Live at the Royal Albert Hall)'

(Nasty Little Man) Cypress Hill has unveiled "(Rock) Superstar (Live at the Royal Albert Hall)," the third and final track to be released in advance of the eagerly anticipated Black Sunday Live at the Royal Albert Hall, a full length live album and concert video immortalizing the hip hop icons' now legendary collaboration with the London Symphony Orchestra-to be released June 6 via Mercury Studios.

Cypress Hill and the London Symphony Orchestra: Black Sunday Live at the Royal Albert Hall will be released on multiple physical and digital formats, with physical formats including DVD+2CD, Blu-ray+2CD, limited edition 2CD, 180g Half-Speed Mastered black vinyl, 180g Half-Speed Mastered Gold colored vinyl (limited edition D2C exclusive available for all territories), and limited edition cassette. Fans watching the film on Blu-ray can experience the concert in Dolby Atmos audio, offering a sonic experience that puts the viewer right in the Royal Albert Hall.

Cypress Hill and the London Symphony Orchestra: Black Sunday Live at the Royal Albert Hall brings the unprecedented collision of the trio's 1993 masterpiece with one of the world's most renowned orchestral ensembles to the eyes and ears of music lovers everywhere. A historic spectacle previously witnessed only by the thousands of Cypress devotees who packed Royal Albert Hall on July 10, 2024, the live album and feature-length video release of Black Sunday Live at the Royal Albert Hall will allow the world at large to witness the intoxicating dark magic conjured when Cypress Hill and the 70-strong LSO bring this multi-platinum opus to life together-an unforgettable audiovisual experience that has already elicited critical raves including:

"It's an astonishing version of an already acclaimed album. B-Real and Sen Dog jam at the front of the stage, while DJ Lord rips away at his turntable and Bobo beats up on the drums. At the orchestra's front is Troy Miller, who commands his musicians like an army... it's a testimony to Cypress Hill's ever-alluring sound." - The Los Angeles Times

"A blistering, badass collaboration that's no joke... CH's reefer-drenched repertoire is not only elevated to a higher level by the LSO, it's reworked, recharged and reimagined without losing its edge" - Los Angeles Magazine

The tracklist for Cypress Hill and the London Symphony Orchestra: Black Sunday Live at the Royal Albert Hall is as follows (all formats):

I Wanna Get High

I Ain't Goin' Out Like That

Insane in the Brain

When the Sh*t Goes Down

Lick a Shot

Cock the Hammer

Interlude

3 Lil' Putos

Legalize It

Hits From the Bong

What Go Around Come Around, Kid

A to the K

Hand on the Glock

Break 'em off Some

Dr. Greenthumb

Illusions

Money

Cuban Necktie

How I Could Just Kill a Man

(Rock) Superstar

