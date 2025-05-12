.

De'Wayne Joining Red Leather's Put It All On Red Tour

05-12-2025
(BPM) De'Wayne announced he will be joining as support for Red Leather's "Put It All On Red" tour across North America this summer. He will kick off his run of tour dates on June 4th in Philadelphia and will hit major cities including Brooklyn, Boston, Chicago, Louisville, Baltimore, Toronto and more.

"SO excited to hit the road again and tour with Red Leather! We're about to rock every city. I can't wait to meet the new and old fans, spread love and to perform all the new music," shared De'Wayne.

While accessing the duality of humanity and harnessing the divine femininity through music De'Wayne back with no shortage of soul, sex, sweat, and style. This announcement follows the release of two powerful, anthemic tracks he released earlier this year "biological" and "highway robbery." With his latest releases he establishes himself as a fearless trailblazer in rock, fusing genres with raw authenticity.

A complete list of tour dates he will be joining for this run can be found below:

6/4 - Philadelphia, PA - Milkboy
6/5 - Baltimore, MD - Metro Gallery
6/7 - Brooklyn, NY - The Sultan Room
6/10 - Boston, MA - Sonia's
6/12 - Montreal, QB - Bar le Ritz PDB
6/13 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground
6/17 - Pittsburgh, PA - Thunderbird
6/21 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi
6/24 - Chicago, IL - Subterranean
6/25 - Minneapolis, MN - 7th Street

