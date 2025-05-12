Foreigner Recruit Joy Huerta For Spanish 'I Want To Know What Love Is'

(VM) Foreigner is paying tribute to its Latin fans with the Spanish-language release of its most beloved hit with "Quiero Saber Si Es Amor." The emotional duet is a powerful reimagining of this chart topping classic, "I Want To Know What Love Is." This iconic duet features Luis Maldonado, FOREIGNER's own guitarist and vocalist, alongside acclaimed Mexican singer-songwriter Joy Huerta of the GRAMMY award-winning duo Jesse & Joy, set for release on May 15, 2025 on Rhino.

The single will be released in two versions - one entirely in Spanish and a bilingual Spanish-English edition - marking FOREIGNER's first official foray into Spanish-language recordings. The release comes as the band just wrapped its 2025 South American tour, which included stops in Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Argentina, Brazil, and beyond.

The Spanish adaptation of "Quiero Saber Si Es Amor" was created in collaboration with Warner Chappell Music songwriter and Chilean music producer Cris Zalles. His creativity was key in preserving the song's original sentiment while adding a fresh flair that will resonate with Spanish-speaking audiences.

"We have been embraced by our Latino fans for decades," said guitarist and vocalist Luis Maldonado. "Recording these songs in Spanish is our way of thanking them and sharing the music in a more intimate and personal way."

Joy Huerta recalls a moment in the studio with FOREIGNER founding member, songwriter, and producer Mick Jones. She asked Jones, "What is love?" to which Jones replied, "Love is a sentiment - and so much more." She adds, "That moment speaks deeply to Latinos, and for me - having grown up with this song - recording it now with FOREIGNER in my own language is truly incredible."

Joy Huerta was just named as the first Mexican woman to be nominated for the 2025 Tony Award for Best Original Score for her work on "Real Women Have Curves: The Musical," currently playing at the James Earl Jones Theatre on Broadway. With "Quiero Saber Si Es Amor," Huerta brings her powerhouse vocals to the collaboration, blending seamlessly with Maldonado's breathtaking performance.

Related Stories

Lou Gramm To Host Benefit For The Foreigner Musical Production

Foreigner Share Spanish Version Of 'Urgent'

Foreigner's Mick Jones Taking 'Shelter From The Storm' With New Song

Foreigner Announce The Hits Orchestra Las Vegas Residency

News > Foreigner