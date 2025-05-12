Honey Bxby Teams With Toosii For '3AM'

(Warner) Honey Bxby isn't letting up. The New Jersey-born R&B breakout returns with her latest slow-burning anthem, "3AM" featuring platinum hitmaker Toosii. Out now via Rebirth Ent./ART@WAR/Warner Records, the seductive duet sets the tone for her highly anticipated EP Raw Honey, dropping May 30.
"3AM" oozes late-night longing - all smoky vocals, simmering tension, and undeniable chemistry. Honey floats over the woozy production with her signature warmth, singing, "It's 3 AM, and I'm still up waiting on you." Toosii slides through with velvet-smooth bars, matching her mood and energy. It's the kind of record made for replaying when the lights are low and feelings run high.
The new single follows the buzz of "Think I Might" and showcases another layer of Honey Bxby's artistry - softer, more vulnerable, but just as commanding. Raw Honey promises more of that duality: sweet and unfiltered, tender and bossed up.
With major co-signs from legends like Mary J. Blige and Busta Rhymes, a fire collab with Fivio Foreign, and tour runs alongside Sexyy Red, Flyana Boss, and SAINt JHN, Honey Bxby is staking her claim as one of R&B's most compelling new voices. Press outlets like Rolling Stone, Billboard, and VIBE are already tuned in, and the fans want more. As "3AM" sets the mood for what's to come, Honey Bxby proves that Raw Honey isn't just the title - it's the vibe. Intimate. Unapologetic. Addictive
Honey Bxby Releases new EP '3 Words, 8 Letters'
