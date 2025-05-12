Iggy Pop, Jack White, Sex Pistols Lead CBGB Festival Lineup

(SFM) CBGB & OMFUG - Home of Underground Rock lives on with the announcement of the CBGB Festival, presented in partnership with The Bowery Presents, taking place September 27 at Under the K Bridge Park in Brooklyn, NY. The one-day event features a stacked lineup of 21 generation-spanning bands across 3 raucous stages. Headlining the festival are Iggy Pop-his first NYC show in over a decade-and Jack White.

The lineup is impeccably curated, featuring punk legends like Sex Pistols, Johnny Marr, Lunachicks, Marky Ramone, The Damned, and Melvins; CBGB-era hardcore staples Gorilla Biscuits, Murphy's Law, and Cro-Mags; and today's punk torchbearers including The Linda Lindas, Lambrini Girls, Destroy Boys, Angel Du$t, Scowl, Pinkshift, Teen Mortgage, YHWH Nailgun, Soul Glo, and Lip Critic.

Fans can register now for presale access at CBGBFEST.COM. Presale tickets go live Thursday, May 15 at 10 AM ET, with public on-sale beginning Friday, May 16 at 10 AM ET.

A special "Young Punk" discounted GA ticket will be available for New York residents under 25-in person only-at a box office pop-up at Music Hall of Williamsburg on Saturday, May 17 at 12 PM ET. This limited batch of 350 tickets (an homage to the original CBGB capacity) will be priced at $73, a nod to the year the club opened: 1973.

Founded by Hilly Kristal in 1973 on the Bowery, CBGB became an icon of raw energy, rebellion, and underground music, launching the careers of the Ramones, Blondie, Patti Smith, Talking Heads, Television, and countless others.

The CBGB Festival pays tribute to New York City's gritty, sticker-covered past through the lens of modern punk. The lineup connects punk's originators with its fiercest future voices, all answering one core question: Who would be playing at CBGB today?

Under the K Bridge Park was chosen for its industrial grit and cultural relevance in the heart of Brooklyn. Festival-goers can expect a full day of music, vintage and new merch, local food and drink, and immersive CBGB installations-including the famous bar and stage from the original club.

Full Lineup:

Iggy Pop

Jack White

Sex Pistols

The Damned

Johnny Marr

Lunachicks

Marky Ramone

Angel Du$t

Cro-Mags

Destroy Boys

Gorilla Biscuits

Lambrini Girls

The Linda Lindas

Melvins

Murphy's Law

Scowl

Teen Mortgage

Lip Critic

Pinkshift

Soul Glo

YHWH Nailgun

Related Stories

Night Of The Living Dead Dolls Album Featuring John Belushi Coming

News > CBGB