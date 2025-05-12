Kid Cudi Returns With 'Neverland'

(Republic Records) GRAMMY Award-winning multi-platinum sonic visionary, artist, producer, actor and director Kid Cudi returns with the new single "Neverland." Cudi will premiere his short film, Neverland, directed by Ti West and produced by Monkeypaw Productions, at Tribeca Film Festival in June.

The new single is Cudi's first offering of 2025 following his record breaking 2024 that saw "Day 'N' Nite (nightmare)" officially earn its RIAA Diamond Certification, marking his groundbreaking debut Man on the Moon: The End of Day as "the first 2000s hip-hop album to earn multiple RIAA Diamond singles." Last year also saw Cudi release his ninth studio album, INSANO and its epic Deluxe Version, NITRO MEGA. Hailed by Clash as "a lavish return," and logging his seventh Top 20 debut on the Billboard 200 with INSANO.

Kid Cudi continues to elevate music, fashion, and film and television as an otherworldly sonic outlier without comparison and will continue to do so this year. Stay tuned for more from Kid Cudi.

