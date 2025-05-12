.

Lee Brice Announces What You Know About That Tour Dates

05-12-2025
Lee Brice Announces What You Know About That Tour Dates

(TPR) Multi-Platinum Country artist, Lee Brice, has announced Fall dates for his upcoming What You Know About That Tour. Brice returns to the road with this high-energy, full-band show that brings the chart-topping hits that fans love along with some new songs, including his current single, "Cry," which is impacting Country radio now.

Produced by Live Nation, the 15-date tour kicks off in Clearwater, FL on September 11 and wraps up on October 25 in Raleigh, NC. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 16 at 10am local time on LiveNation.com.

The tour will also offer a VIP package and experience for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. The package includes premium tickets, pre-show Meet & Greet and photo op with Lee Brice, Autographed tour poster, VIP-exclusive trucker hat & more.

Fellow hitmakers joining the tour include Ashley Cooke*, Jackson Dean#, Corey Kent=, Lewis Brice@, and Grace Tyler%.

What You Know About That Tour Dates:
9.11.25 - Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound*@
9.12.25 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - War Memorial Auditorium*@
9.13.25 - Saint Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheater*@
9.18.25 - Youngstown, OH - Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre#@
9.19.25 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre#@
9.20.25 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre#@
9.25.25 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park#@
9.26.25 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall#@
9.27.25 - Fargo, ND - Scheels Arena#@
10.16.25 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater=%
10.17.25 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom=%
10.18.25 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena=%
10.23.25 - Fairfax, VA - EagleBank Arena=%
10.24.25 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome=%
10.25.25 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater=%

Related Stories
Lee Brice Announces What You Know About That Tour Dates

Lee Brice Received Platinum Honors At Ryman Concert

Lee Brice Shares Hand-Draws Artwork For His Ryman Show

Lee Brice Going Retro With New Single 'Cry'

Lee Brice Delivers Lonely Christmas Song 'Single Bells'

News > Lee Brice

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Iggy Pop, Jack White, Sex Pistols Lead CBGB Festival Lineup- Foreigner Recruit Joy Huerta For Spanish 'I Want To Know What Love Is'- more

Did Sydney Forget AC/DC? Explores New Documentary- Europe's 'The Final Countdown' Gets A Makeover By David Guetta - Incubus Cancel Sonic Temple- more

Day In Country

Lee Brice Announces What You Know About That Tour Dates- Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox Teams With Akon and De La Ghetto For New Single- more

-
Day In Pop

Miley Cyrus Has 'More to Lose' With New Video- Maren Morris Shares 'Too Good' Video- Cypress Hill Unveil '(Rock) Superstar (Live at the Royal Albert Hall)'- more

Reviews

Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville

On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson

Billy Idol - Dream Into It

Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Goodies for Spring Travel

Sites and Sounds: Rory Gallagher Festival Will Rock Ireland

Latest News

Iggy Pop, Jack White, Sex Pistols Lead CBGB Festival Lineup

Foreigner Recruit Joy Huerta For Spanish 'I Want To Know What Love Is'

The Killers To Perform Exclusive Concert For Wells Fargo Credit Cardholders

De'Wayne Joining Red Leather's Put It All On Red Tour

Briston Maroney Shares 'Better Than You' Video

Rilo Kiley Expand Sometimes When You're On You're Really F***king On Tour.

Metallica Share Remastered 'Hero Of The Day'

Dire Straits In The Studio For 'Brothers In Arms' 40th Anniversary