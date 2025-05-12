Lee Brice Announces What You Know About That Tour Dates

(TPR) Multi-Platinum Country artist, Lee Brice, has announced Fall dates for his upcoming What You Know About That Tour. Brice returns to the road with this high-energy, full-band show that brings the chart-topping hits that fans love along with some new songs, including his current single, "Cry," which is impacting Country radio now.

Produced by Live Nation, the 15-date tour kicks off in Clearwater, FL on September 11 and wraps up on October 25 in Raleigh, NC. Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 16 at 10am local time on LiveNation.com.

The tour will also offer a VIP package and experience for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. The package includes premium tickets, pre-show Meet & Greet and photo op with Lee Brice, Autographed tour poster, VIP-exclusive trucker hat & more.

Fellow hitmakers joining the tour include Ashley Cooke*, Jackson Dean#, Corey Kent=, Lewis Brice@, and Grace Tyler%.

What You Know About That Tour Dates:

9.11.25 - Clearwater, FL - The BayCare Sound*@

9.12.25 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - War Memorial Auditorium*@

9.13.25 - Saint Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheater*@

9.18.25 - Youngstown, OH - Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre#@

9.19.25 - Rochester Hills, MI - Meadow Brook Amphitheatre#@

9.20.25 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre#@

9.25.25 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park#@

9.26.25 - Waukee, IA - Vibrant Music Hall#@

9.27.25 - Fargo, ND - Scheels Arena#@

10.16.25 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater=%

10.17.25 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom=%

10.18.25 - Portland, ME - Cross Insurance Arena=%

10.23.25 - Fairfax, VA - EagleBank Arena=%

10.24.25 - Virginia Beach, VA - The Dome=%

10.25.25 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater=%

