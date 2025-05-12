Maren Morris Shares 'Too Good' Video

(Columbia) Multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Maren Morris has officially released her new studio album, D R E A M S I C L E, available everywhere today via Columbia Records. Alongside the album release comes an official video for focus track "too good" which finds a cotton-candy twirling Maren performing the song and wrestling with the power of a burned-out relationship.

With her fourth album, Maren steps into a vibrant new era and delivers her most personal and sonically adventurous project to date. The 14-track album is a fearless exploration of heartbreak, transformation, growth, and finding beauty in what's left behind - while still radiating with warmth, wit, and hard-won optimism that Maren's millions of fans around the world have adored over the past decade. As the hurt drips away and a new chapter takes shape, her voice feels lighter, wiser, and sweeter than ever.

"D R E A M S I C L E is a love letter to myself," Maren says. "we deserve to be loved the same way we worked so hard to love ourselves. we don't have to stay stuck, we don't have to feign being "fine" for fear of looking ungrateful, we don't have to be thankful for crumbs...I broke a lot of cycles in my life to make this album and I didn't back down on what I wanted to share. these songs capture what happens before, during and after loss, and though that path isn't linear, it's necessary to shift into the person I was always going to become. i'm so proud of my work here and I hope listeners find their healing in my own."

Throughout seismic personal shifts, writing and recording D R E A M S I C L E became a lifeline for Maren. Collaborating with an eclectic lineup of producers - including Greg Kurstin, Jack Antonoff, Joel Little, Naomi McPherson of MUNA, Evan Blaire, and the Monsters & Strangerz - the album's end result is a genre-fluid, emotionally rich collection that finds her in rare and radiant form.

The lead single, "carry me through," is a stripped-back ballad laced with gospel and soul - a poignant reintroduction and a quiet revelation. "bed no breakfast" on the other hand is a cheeky, R&B-kissed anthem about dipping a toe back into dating - and setting boundaries with a grin. Elsewhere on the album, Maren ventures into new sonic terrain with "holy smoke," a sweeping, string-laced closer that she likens lyrically to R.E.M.'s "Losing My Religion." On "cry in the car,", she veers into bold, synth-driven territory. Each track stands on its own, yet the album's message remains consistent, cohesive, and unmistakably hers.

Maren recently announced her highly anticipated 2025 global tour, The Dreamsicle Tour, which is set to kick off on July 12 and run through November 20 with over 40 stops across North America, Europe and UK. The tour will include a mix of headlining shows and marquee festival appearances throughout the summer.

