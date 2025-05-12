.

Miley Cyrus Has 'More to Lose' With New Video

(Columbia) Miley Cyrus releases her poignant new song, "More to Lose". The track offers an intimate glimpse into the emotional landscape of her forthcoming ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, coming on May 30 via Columbia Records.

Something Beautiful is a conceptual visual album, exploring themes of healing, transformation, and finding beauty in darkness. The album is accompanied by a musical film of the same name, premiering on June 6, 2025, at the Tribeca Film Festival.

"More to Lose" made its live debut on May 3 during an exclusive pre-Met Gala event hosted by Moncler at Casa Cipriani in New York City. Watch the video below:

