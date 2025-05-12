Rascal Flatts' Gary LeVox Teams With Akon and De La Ghetto For New Single

(BBR) Gary LeVox's upcoming new song is going a little bit Country, a little bit Pop and a little bit Latin. Rascal Flatts' frontman enlists Urban superstar Akon and renowned Reggaeton singer De La Ghetto to release the song of summer "Hold The Umbrella" on May 16.

LeVox and Akon hit it off following a chance meeting on the popular nationally syndicated music television show THE SONG. AKON became the missing link to the track that LeVox had been working on with mega producers Rudy Perez and Mickey Jack Cones. The song came to further life when AKON put his pen to paper to lend his writing prowess for the second verse and of course lent his velvety R&B vocals to the unfinished song. As the song was not quite complete, enter "The Latin Hitmaker," and one of the founders of the Latin Grammys and co-founder of the Latin Songwriters Hall of Fame, Rudy Perez, who put his unique global production sound in the record and asked Reggaeton favorite De La Ghetto to round out this international trifecta.

"I am so excited and blessed to be on the song with two of the greats! They brought this record to another level that is mind blowing. I'm grateful for both my boys jumping in on this thing with me. We are excited to drop this internationally and bring every genre, culture and people from around the world together through this song. It just makes you move and want to grab a coconut cup, fill it up but...'HOLD THE UMBRELLA.' Hope you love it as much as we did makin' it for ya," shares LeVox.

"International artists as we are, we always look for that moment to where we can collaborate, because I've been trying to collaborate like this all my life and trying to find a way to fit Country into my repertoire," says singer, songwriter and producer, AKON.

De La Ghetto shared the same sentiment, saying, "I'm feeling good. I'm excited and blessed just to be in the presence of these two gentlemen right here. You know, Gary, Akon, GZ, three worlds in one. It's a beautiful thing."

The trifecta visited the sunny skies of Hollywood, Florida, at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino to film the music video in the world famous DAER nightclub and Bora Bora Lagoon in the shadow of the one-of-a-kind Guitar Hotel. Additional scenes were filmed on the super yacht "Stallion" in Fort Lauderdale Bay. The official video for "Hold The Umbrella," directed by David "Doc" Abbott, transports the viewer to a good-vibes-only summer day. The release date for the music video will be revealed soon.

Keith Sheldon, President of Entertainment and Brand for Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming, states, "At Hard Rock, delivering diverse and world-class entertainment experiences is at the core of everything we do. We were thrilled to have the production of Gary LeVox's 'Hold The Umbrella' featuring Akon and De La Ghetto at the iconic Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood; and we thank Big Machine Label Group and Marc Oswald for their choice to spotlight our resort by featuring music and talent that span genres and generations."

