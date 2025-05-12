Rilo Kiley Expand Sometimes When You're On You're Really F***king On Tour.

(Nasty little Man) Fresh off their triumphant performance at Just Like Heaven Music Festival and the release of That's How We Choose To Remember It --a band-curated, career-spanning collection of songs released May 9th via Saddle Creek--Rilo Kiley is pleased to announce a new round of dates just added to the highly anticipated Sometimes When You're On You're Really F***king On Tour.

These latest additions include stops in Asbury Park, NJ (The Stone Pony), Port Chester, NY (Capitol Theatre), Northampton, MA (The Pines Theater), Berkeley, CA (The Greek Theatre), San Diego, CA (Gallagher Square), and Los Angeles, CA (The Greek Theatre).

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 16th, at 10am local time. Additionally, the band has added special guests throughout the tour including Waxahatchee, The Faint, Dean Johnson, Natalie Bergman, Benjamin Gibbard and more.

5/12/25 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren *sold out

5/14/25 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

5/16/25 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Block Party

5/17/25 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall *sold out !

5/19/25 - Jackson, WY - Center for the Arts *sold out !

5/21/25 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom *sold out !

5/23/25 - Forest Grove, OR - McMenamins Grand Lodge *sold out !

5/24/25 - Seattle, WA - Chateau Ste. Michelle *sold out !

8/30/25 - Asbury Park, NJ - The Stone Pony &

8/31/25 - Port Chester, NY - The Capitol Theatre &

9/01/25 - Northampton, MA - The Pines Theater &

9/03/25 - New Haven, CT - College Street Music Hall *sold out &

9/04/25 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia *sold out &

9/05/25 - New York, NY - The Rooftop at Pier 17 *sold out &

9/07/25 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway *sold out &

9/08/25 - New York, NY - SummerStage @ Central Park *sold out "

9/10/25 - Washington, DC - The Anthem "

9/11/25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Roxian Theatre *sold out "

9/13/25 - Louisville, KY - Bourbon & Beyond

9/14/25 - Grand Rapids, MI - Meijer Gardens Summer Series *sold out "

9/16/25 - Saint Paul, MN - Palace Theatre *sold out "

9/17/25 - La Vista, NE - The Astro "

9/19/25 - Chicago, IL - Riot Fest 2025

9/21/25 - St. Augustine, FL - Sing Out Loud Festival

9/23/25 - Nashville, TN - The Pinnacle %

9/24/25 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater +

9/26/25 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern *sold out %

9/27/25 - Asheville, NC - Asheville Yards %

9/28/25 - Birmingham, AL - Avondale Brewing Company %

10/10/25 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/10-12/25 - Las Vegas, NV - Best Friends Forever 2025

10/16/25 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre #

10/17/25 - San Diego, CA - Gallagher Square #

10/18/25 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre #

^ w/ Ben Gibbard

! w/ Morgan Nagler

& w/ Natalie Bergman

" w/ Dean Johnson

% w/ The Faint

+ w/ The Mountain Goats

# w/ Waxahatchee

