The Killers To Perform Exclusive Concert For Wells Fargo Credit Cardholders

(SFM) The Killers will perform a special concert exclusively for Wells Fargo credit cardholders in St. Paul, MN, at The Palace Theatre on Thursday, June 26 at 8PM CT. Tickets for the intimate concert are now available for Autograph cardholders to purchase until Friday. Tickets will be on-sale to all Wells Fargo credit card holders beginning Friday, May 16 at 10AM CT.

Located in downtown St. Paul, the century-old Palace Theatre has been a fixture in the city's cultural scene since 1916, when it operated as a vaudeville theatre. The theatre reopened in 2017 as a live entertainment venue with a 2,500-capacity and has hosted GRAMMY winners and rising stars alike, including Jack White, Bon Iver, Japanese Breakfast, Phoebe Bridgers, Teddy Swims, Charlie XCX, and Kacey Musgraves.

"We've always loved playing in Minneapolis and can't wait to finally play the incredible Palace Theatre. See you this summer!" says The Killers.

The special concert is presented as part of Wells Fargo's Autograph Card Exclusives series, which gives eligible Wells Fargo credit cardholders access to concerts, showcasing big-name artists in small venues. Perks for Wells Fargo Autograph cardholders include early access to purchase tickets, early entry to the venue, and artist merch discounts.

The series was launched in November 2023 with an exclusive Mumford & Sons concert in Los Angeles, and has since featured concerts by Dave Matthews, Lionel Richie, Halsey, Imagine Dragons, Brandi Carlile, and Maluma.

