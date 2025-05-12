Watch Rhiannon Rodriguez's 'If I Could' Video

(PR) Rhiannon Rodriguez unveils her debut EP, Bittersweet, via Cosmica Artists. Led by the powerful focus track "If I Could" and its official music video-out now-the project marks a major artistic milestone for the 19-year-old multidimensional talent.

The video for "If I Could" features an intimate, emotionally raw performance that visually amplifies the song's vulnerability and depth. Set in a dimly lit, stripped-down space, the video captures Rhiannon in a moment of reflection, letting the lyrics and delivery take center stage without distraction. It offers a powerful visual complement to the themes of longing and self-confrontation found throughout the EP.

Bittersweet is a deeply personal, five-track exploration of the emotional dualities that shape us-joy and grief, nostalgia and release, tenderness and rage. At its heart, the EP is about the loss of a formative friendship and the emotional aftermath that follows. Through confessional lyrics and soul-soaked melodies, Rihannon processes what it means to grow apart from someone you once considered family, while learning how to honor that history without being held back by it.

Released in April, "Lie I Can't Deny" offered a haunting glimpse into heartbreak and self-preservation, anchored by Rhiannon's lyrical depth and soul-soaked delivery. The accompanying live performance video-filmed in one take at Troublemaker Studios in Austin and featuring her father Robert Rodriguez's band, Chingon-further highlighted her commitment to honest, stripped-down storytelling. Her debut single "Pink Lemonade" introduced a brighter energy: a nostalgic tribute to friendship, innocence, and fleeting moments of joy.

"I named it Bittersweet because every song holds a little of both," says Rhiannon. "Even in the best memories, there's a trace of sadness. Even in heartbreak, there's growth. This EP is me learning how to live with that."

Raised in a creative household filled with film, music, and visual art, Rhiannon Rodriguez brings a multidisciplinary approach to everything she touches. Her work merges bedroom pop, indie soul, and jazz-influenced vocals with immersive visual storytelling-crafting a world that's entirely her own.

