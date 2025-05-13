'American Idol' Winner Iam Tongi Returns to the Idol Stage

(EBM) "American Idol" Season 21 winner and Hawaii native, Iam Tongi returned to the Idol stage Monday night for the hit ABC show's Disney Night. The Pacific Islander performed the Lilo & Stitch classic "Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride."

Tongi's take of the song will also be featured in Disney's forthcoming live-action Lilo & Stitch film in theaters May 23, 2025. The new version of the song once again features the Kamehameha Schools Children's Choir just like the original animated film's version by Mark Keali'i Ho'omalu. "Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride" is available now from Walt Disney Records, the first single from Disney's highly anticipated live-action Lilo & Stitch movie.

"It is such an honor to perform 'Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride' for the new live-action Lilo & Stitch," shares Tongi. "The original film is such a huge part of any kid's life who grew up in the Pacific Islands. I can't tell you how many times I've seen it with my friends and family. My biggest wish is that this new version of the song can live on in the hearts of a new generation of kids."

The return to "American Idol" and release of "Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride" follows Tongi's just released, "Sunshine"via 19 Recordings, for Asian American & Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Written by Tongi along with Tyler Cain and Johnny Reid, the song finds Tongi basking in positivity and feel-good warmth with a fusion of country and reggae sounds offering a dose of sonic Vitamin D to match his Hawaiian home.

