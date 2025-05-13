Brian Wilson, Roger Daltrey & The Miraculous Love Kids Revisit 'Love & Mercy'

(NAPR) The Miraculous Love Kids - a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization that served as Afghanistan's only school of music for war-torn, poverty-stricken girls and young women until August 15, 2021 - have joined together with Brian Wilson and Roger Daltrey for an updated rendition of "Love & Mercy."

Written by Brian Wilson for his 1988 solo album, a previous version of "Love & Mercy" served as the first song and video released by The Miraculous Love Kids in 2018.

"This is quite a feat for girls from such harrowing beginnings - war, poverty, discrimination, and threat of childhood marriage," MLKs founder and director Lanny Cordola says. "'LOVE & MERCY' is one of Brian's most poignant musical statements about the human condition. The melding of Brian, Roger, and the girls is a sound divine. An honor of the highest magnitude and a dream come true for the girls and I. These are world-class musicians with world-class souls."

Roger Daltrey said in a statement to The Miraculous Love Kids: "You don't have to thank me for doing this. I'm really passionate about how you are being treated. You are the future of your country. Please make it better. You really can. And music will play a big part in that...you'll see."

