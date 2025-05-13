Brian Wilson, Roger Daltrey & The Miraculous Love Kids Revisit 'Love & Mercy'

(NAPR) The Miraculous Love Kids - a non-profit, 501(c)(3) organization that served as Afghanistan's only school of music for war-torn, poverty-stricken girls and young women until August 15, 2021 - have joined together with Brian Wilson and Roger Daltrey for an updated rendition of "Love & Mercy."
Written by Brian Wilson for his 1988 solo album, a previous version of "Love & Mercy" served as the first song and video released by The Miraculous Love Kids in 2018.
"This is quite a feat for girls from such harrowing beginnings - war, poverty, discrimination, and threat of childhood marriage," MLKs founder and director Lanny Cordola says. "'LOVE & MERCY' is one of Brian's most poignant musical statements about the human condition. The melding of Brian, Roger, and the girls is a sound divine. An honor of the highest magnitude and a dream come true for the girls and I. These are world-class musicians with world-class souls."
Roger Daltrey said in a statement to The Miraculous Love Kids: "You don't have to thank me for doing this. I'm really passionate about how you are being treated. You are the future of your country. Please make it better. You really can. And music will play a big part in that...you'll see."
Eagles, Guns N' Roses Stars, Blake Shelton Rock Tom Petty Classic With The Miraculous Love Kids - 2023 In Review
Tom Petty Estate Reacts to Blake Shelton, Guns N' Roses and Eagles Stars' Cover
Eagles, Guns N' Roses Stars, Blake Shelton Rock Tom Petty Classic With The Miraculous Love Kids
Wolfgang Van Halen Explains Band Name Change- Dead And Company To Rock Grateful Dead 60th Anniversary With Three Shows- Queens of the Stone Age- more
Iggy Pop, Jack White, Sex Pistols Lead CBGB Festival Lineup- Foreigner Recruit Joy Huerta For Spanish 'I Want To Know What Love Is'- more
Yelawolf and J. Michael Phillips Share 'I Swear' Video- 'American Idol' Winner Iam Tongi Returns to the Idol Stage- Lee Brice Announces Tour Dates- more
Kesha's The Drew Barrymore Show Appearance Goes Online- Rufus Wainwright Plans OPENING NIGHT Concert- Madonna' 'Burning Up' Covered By Hamish Hawk- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hit the Beach in Sierra Leone!
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson
Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Goodies for Spring Travel
Wolfgang Van Halen Explains Band Name Change
Dead And Company To Rock Grateful Dead 60th Anniversary With Three Shows
Queens of the Stone Age Announce Alive in the Catacombs Premiere
Ozomatli Launching 30th Anniversary Tour
Nothing More Announce World Tour
The Melvins And Red Kross Teaming Up For Stop Your Whining Tour
Chris Adler Fuels Tonic Breed's New Song 'Anew'
Chameleons Announce New Album 'Artic Moon'