Chameleons Announce New Album 'Artic Moon'

(Reybee) Following the triumphant and invigorating year that Manchester's celebrated post-punk legends had in 2024, Chameleons are continuing their revved-up momentum with the announcement of their album Arctic Moon. Scheduled for release on September 12, 2025 via Metropolis Records, their new full-length comes on the heels of two EPs "Where Are You?" and "Tomorrow Remember Yesterday" that were released in the last year.

"Our new album Arctic Moon is finally finished and everything is being prepared for its release in mid-September," beams vocalist/bassist Vox. "There's an obvious maturity to the songwriting on this record. Those that are familiar with our past work will hear that this is a positive step forward in that respect."

Accompanying the release of Arctic Moon is the announcement of a Fall tour to promote the album. "We're all really pleased with how the album has turned out and we're really looking forward to the challenge of performing songs from the new album live later this year when we begin the Arctic Moon Tour," he says. "For the first time, we've been able to use real orchestral strings on a couple the songs, which were arranged and performed by Pete Whitfield at Real Strings in Manchester. They've given these songs a truly epic quality, and we can't wait to perform them live. Danny [Ashberry], our keyboard player, is going to need all his skill to help bring this epic quality to the stage and we have every confidence that he can!"

Once the tour supporting Psychedelic Furs in the Summer concludes in mid-July, the band will return to North America a month later to support Arctic Moon. Starting in Seattle on September 26th, the tour hugs the West Coast featuring dates in Vancouver, San Francisco, and Los Angeles, before winding down in Phoenix.

Tour dates:

# signifies dates with Psychedelic Furs

June 28 - Northfield, OH - MGM Northfield#

June 29 - Grand Rapids, MI - Frederik Meijer Gardens#

July 1 - Columbus, OH - Temple Live#

July 2 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre

July 3 - Windsor, ON - The Colosseum#

July 4 - Rama, ON - Casino Rama Resort#

July 5 - Buffalo, NY - Outer Harbor Live#

July 8 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom#

July 9 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl#

July 10 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

July 11 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues#

July 12 - Houston, TX - House of Blues#

July 14 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues#

July 15 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at Moody#

Sept 26 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

Sept 27 - Vancouver, BC - The Pearl

Sept 28 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

Sept 30 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

Oct 1 - San Francisco, CA - The Fillmore

Oct 2 - Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

Oct 3 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory

Oct 4 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's

Oct 5 - San Diego, CA - Belly Up

Oct 7 - Phoenix, AZ - Walter Studios

Oct 9 - Denver, CO - Marquis

