Chris Adler Fuels Tonic Breed's New Song 'Anew'

(MGPR) Grammy-winning drummer Chris Adler (Lamb of God, Megadeth) has teamed up with Norwegian metal act Tonic Breed for the crushing new single "Anew," set for release on June 19th, 2025 .

Led by multi-instrumentalist Patrik K. Svendsen , Tonic Breed has built a reputation for high-caliber collaborations-and "Anew" is the most ferocious yet. With Adler behind the kit, Svendsen says the track showcases "the most Lamb of God-style drumming I've heard from Chris since he was in the band."

Adler adds, "I was quite curious when I got an email-and some riffs-from Patrik. Clearly he's done some cool sh*t and I was flattered to be on his radar... I researched it for a minute and agreed."

What began as a rough demo with placeholder drums evolved into a full-force sonic assault. Adler and Svendsen restructured the track together, blending technical finesse and brutal groove. "We did have to take a minute to both feel good about what this would be-meaning I beat up his song like a f***ing Rocky movie-but I knew it had the parts and strength," Adler says.

The result is a cinematic, high-energy metal anthem that sounds, in Adler's words, "like an action movie that's fun to watch."

Produced, mixed, and mastered by Machine (Lamb of God's Ashes of the Wake , Sacrament ), the track delivers pristine production without losing its raw edge. "The sound is brilliant," Svendsen says. "Machine absolutely nailed it."

"Anew" will be released as a stand-alone single and will also appear on Tonic Breed's forthcoming full-length album. The project has become known for star-studded collaborations, including Dirk Verbeuren (Megadeth), Michael Gilbert (Flotsam and Jetsam), and Bjorn Strid (Soilwork).

Ahead of "Anew," fans can check out the recent single "The Die Is Cast," featuring a guest solo by Michael Gilbert . A blistering slice of thrash metal, the track tells the story of a powerful war machine-now silent, surrounded by wreckage, echoing the devastation it once brought.

"The Die Is Cast" was written, performed, and produced by Patrik K. Svendsen, mixed by Adrian Bjerketvedt in Sarpsborg, Norway, and mastered by Steve Kitch

