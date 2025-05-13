Good Terms Invite Fans To Walk-A-Thon Hiking Event Benefiting Notes For Notes

(BPM) Emo / pop-punk band Good Terms and music education platform Musora interrupt your regularly scheduled doom-scrolling to invite you to their upcoming Walk-A-Thon Hiking Event in support of Notes For Notes, a nonprofit providing free access to musical instruments, instruction, and studio environments for youth.

The Walk-A-Thon was inspired in part by the band's recent stop at Musora, where they filmed an "On The Spot" feature following along as they crafted their own cover of Blondie's "Call Me".

The event is set to take place on May 24th, and all fans, friends, and industry professionals are welcome to join the fundraising efforts in-person at Elysian Park in Los Angeles (1025 Elysian Park Dr) or virtually around the globe. Musora will be pledging a matching donation in the form of platform subscriptions, to be distributed through Notes For Notes' system of studios nationwide. RSVP to the upcoming event now, here

The Walk-A-Thon will be taking place in conjunction with the release of the band's new single "Progress" (out 5/21), a song that explores the emotional challenge of perseverance when on the brink of burnout. The goal of both the event and the new single are to remind everyone of the impact we can make when we're all on the same team, and of the power of pausing to celebrate the small victories along the way.

Earlier this year vocalist Brian McShea and fiancee Stephanie Raynor lost their home in the California wildfires, their story capturing national attention. The outpouring of love and support reminded the couple and their extended Good Terms family of the importance of community. Through "Progress" and events like the upcoming Walk-A-Thon, the group is choosing to focus on gratitude and giving back.

Good Terms will be on tour supporting Youth Fountain later this month. The full US run kicks off on May 28th. Following the tour, they'll be back on the road with Emery throughout the summer.

