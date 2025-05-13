Kesha's The Drew Barrymore Show Appearance Goes Online

(BHM) Kesha appeared as a guest on The Drew Barrymore Show yesterday wearing a top made of engagement rings from "all the men who've tried." The two discussed Kesha's upcoming album, summer tour, and plans to release her mom's soon-to-be-announced lost album from the 1980s on her own label, Kesha Records, later this year.
"You've been through stuff, you've experienced difficult things, and what you decided to do was to take those life experiences and protect other people with it," Drew tells Kesha.
Kesha's appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show follows her recent announcement of a milestone North American headline tour - the biggest live run of her already extraordinary career. Produced by Live Nation and presented by Feeld, The Tits Out Tour kicks off July 1 in West Valley City, UT's Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre and then hits arenas and amphitheaters across the continent through an August 10 finale at Tampa, FL's MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre. Highlights include Kesha's first-ever headline shows at such world-famous venues as Los Angeles, CA's Kia Forum (July 5) and New York City's Madison Square Garden (July 23). Support on all dates comes from newly reunited glam-pop legends Scissor Sisters, marking their first North American tour in over a decade. Special guests on select dates also include pop disruptor Slayyyter (July 1-July 18), rising UK artist Rose Gray (July 19-21, July 24-August 10), and newly announced, the iconic Vengaboys (July 23).
