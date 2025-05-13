Larry Fleet Adds U.S. Leg To Hard Work & Holy Water Tour

(EBM) Country hitmaker Larry Fleet is expanding his headlining Hard Work & Holy Water Tour through the fall of 2025, adding 25 new U.S. dates to an already revealed international run.
Announced today (5/13), the self-proclaimed rollin', ramblin' and gamblin' man will ramble his way across the pond and far beyond. The follow up to a summer of sold-out shows, Fleet will head to Glasgow, Scotland, for an August 20 headline show, before continuing on through the U.K., Belgium and the Netherlands.
He'll then return stateside for a September 11 show in Shipshewana, Indiana, which kicks off an extensive trek from Georgia to California, and all points between.
Along with a Fleet's headline set which highlights his powerhouse vocal and soulful mix of classic country and Southern rock, the tour will also give fans a double dose of the hit maker. Serving as his own opening act for the majority of the run, Fleet will deliver a rare acoustic performance to start the show, before returning for his acclaimed full-band set. Meanwhile, The Kruse Brothers will open select West Coast shows, with the tour wrapping December 12 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Presale tickets will be available for purchase by Fleet's fan club members starting tomorrow (5/14), with venue presales beginning Thursday (5/15) and the public sale of any remaining tickets launching Friday (5/16).
The news follows Fleet's recent release of "A Lotta Women," which is dedicated to his wife and tributes the unique relationship challenges facing all touring artists. Likewise, the tour's namesake "Hard Work & Holy Water" reflects Fleet's background in pouring concrete by day, and playing in local bars by night, encapsulating the work ethic that's helped the troubadour transition into the independent artist he is today.
See Larry Fleet Live:
Aug. 20, 2025 || Glasgow, UK || SWG3
Aug. 22, 2025 || Camden, UK || Electric Ballroom
Aug. 23, 2025 || Bottesford, UK || The Long Road Festival
Aug. 26, 2025 || Belfast, UK || Limelight 1
Aug. 28, 2025 || Dublin, Ire. || The Academy, Middle Abbey Street
Aug. 30, 2025 || Den Haag, Netherlands || Once In A Blue Moon Festival
Sept. 11, 2025 || Shipshewana, IN, USA || Blue Gate Performing Arts Center
Sept. 12, 2025 || Des Moines, IA, USA || Val Air Ballroom
Sept. 13, 2025 || Burnsville, MN, USA || Buck Hill Ski & Snowboard Area
Sept. 25, 2025 || Bloomington, IL, USA || The Castle Theatre
Sept. 26, 2025 || Wisconsin Dells, WI, USA || Crystal Grand Music Theatre
Sept. 27, 2025 || Louisville, KY, USA || Fourth Street Live!
Oct. 2, 2025 || High Point, NC, USA || Cohab Space
Oct. 3, 2025 || Gainesville, GA, USA || Boot Barn Hall - Gainesville
Oct. 4, 2025 || Douglas, GA, USA || Martin Centre
Oct. 5, 2025 || Winnsboro, SC, USA || Field & Stream Music Fest
Oct. 16, 2025 || Saginaw, MI, USA || Red Room at DOW Event Center
Oct. 17, 2025 || Cleveland, OH, USA || House of Blues
Oct. 18, 2025 || Buffalo, NY, USA || Town Ballroom
Oct. 23, 2025 || Cedar Park, TX, USA || The Haute Spot
Oct. 24, 2025 || Houston, TX, USA || House of Blues
Oct. 25, 2025 || San Antonio, TX, USA || Stable Hall
Nov. 6, 2025 || Sioux City, IA, USA || Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City - Anthem
Nov. 7, 2025 || Sioux Falls, SD, USA || The District
Nov. 8, 2025 || Hays, KS, USA || Fox Theatre
Dec. 4, 2025 || Phoenix, AZ, USA || The Van Buren*
Dec. 5, 2025 || San Diego, CA, USA || House of Blues San Diego*
Dec. 6, 2025 || Sacramento, CA, USA || Ace of Spades*
Dec. 10, 2025 || Anaheim, CA, USA || House of Blue*
Dec. 11, 2025 || Bakersfield, CA, USA || The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater*
Dec. 12, 2025 || Las Vegas, NV, USA || Golden Nugget
*with special guests The Kruse Brothers
Larry Fleet Pays Tribute With 'A Lotta Women'
Larry Fleet Celebrates Tour Kick Off With New Song 'Hard Work & Holy Water'
Larry Fleet Announces Hard Work & Holy Water Tour
