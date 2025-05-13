Madonna' 'Burning Up' Covered By Hamish Hawk

(PPR) Hamish Hawk returns today with news of a covers EP coming in the Autumn, with the ever-playful "Covers II" set for a September 5th release via So Recordings.

Following hot on the heels of last year's critically-acclaimed "A Firmer Hand", a breakthrough record for Hamish that saw significant press accolades, strong radio support and one that landed his first Scottish album chart no.1, he also shares the first single from the EP, a suitably immaculate cover of one of Madonna's earliest singles, "Burning Up".

Hamish had the following to say about his cover of "Burning Up": "I had the idea to cover Madge a few albums back and I suppose I've been looking for my moment. "Burning Up" seemed to slot perfectly into place after "A Firmer Hand". For me, it always had to be her self-titled record - there's rare magic in that drum machine. "Burning Up" gave me so much to play with too; it's stylish, lusty, with a hint of darkness. We've gone and indified proceedings - hope she'd approve!

"Burning Up" has been a favourite within the band for a while now, and Madonna has given us our fair share of inspiration, so it's only right to make inroads towards repaying the debt. It's certainly wonkier than the original, but that sounds about right to me. I went for it with a hot and heavy vocal. I think Madge has me beat there, maybe."

Hamish and his band have put out a covers EP before, one that included versions of songs by Leonard Cohen, The Smiths and more, and it was a process they enjoyed enough to want to do again in the future. This time round Hamish and the band have lovingly rendered songs they admire from the likes of The Pet Shop Boys (whose Neil Tennant is an admirer of Hamish's songwriting in return), Angel Olsen, The Eurythmics and even Sheryl Crow.

He had the following to say about its creation: "We knew pretty soon after recording our first EP of covers that it wouldn't be long before we got the itch to do it all over again. Tackling covers flexes an entirely different of muscles, and it's good to get a bit of exercise now and then. We had a whole host to choose from, and we settled on the ones we felt we could bring something to; an interesting moment, or an unexpected little something that pushes the song in a promising direction. I think we've managed?

