Melissa Manchester Announces 50 Threads: An Artist's Journey 50th Anniversary Show

(Jensen) Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Manchester will celebrate her remarkable 50-year career in show business with a dazzling, all-new show titled "50 Threads: An Artist's Journey" at 54 Below in New York City. Described as a "musical memoir," 50 Threads: An Artist's Journey will run for three nights, beginning Thursday, June 12, and ending Saturday, June 14.

Having recently come off a sensational 17-month, 51-city tour in Funny Girl, Manchester felt the time was right to reflect on her musical journey with a fresh perspective. "I felt like my fans would want to relive my story in a new way," she says. "I was chasing the difference between a concert and a one-woman show - you know, where it's 'And then I wrote this, and then I wrote this...' I wanted to go deeper. One of my inspirations was Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music. She opened with 'Stormy Weather,' and by the end of Act Two, when she reprised the song, the context had more gravitas. I wanted to explore what that kind of show could mean for me."

Manchester's autobiographical show will unfold in both monologues and songs, beginning with her first musical memories - hearing her father play bassoon, then falling under the spell of Ella Fitzgerald at age five - and covering key aspects of her development. "I studied songwriting with Paul Simon, and of course, Laura Nyro was my muse," she says. "Soon I met Carole Bayer Sager and Marvin Hamlisch, both of whom I collaborated with. A lot of brilliant talents figure into my story."

Manchester will accompany herself at times on piano, and she will be joined by keyboardist Tedd Firth and singer-percussionist Susan Holder. Fans can expect to hear a wide range of treasures from Manchester's glorious catalog. The setlist will include beloved hits like "Midnight Blue," "Whenever I Call You Friend," "Don't Cry Out Loud," "Come In From the Rain," "You Should Hear How She Talks About You," and more. As she did on her acclaimed recent album RE:VIEW (Green Hill Productions), Manchester will rework and reimagine select classics, particularly on solo songs she turned into duets.

"We'll have my collaborators from RE:VIEW on video screens for me to sing live with - Kenny Loggins, Dolly Parton, Dave Koz and some others," Manchester says. "It will be a lot of fun."

On July 19, fans will hear a different side of Melissa Manchester when her first-ever concerto for piano and orchestra titled "AWAKE!" will have its debut performance at the Corning Museum of Glass Auditorium in Corning, NY. This stunning, hauntingly beautiful and multi-dimensional piece will be performed by renowned pianist and composer Jeffrey Biegel and a 40-piece orchestra.

