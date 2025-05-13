Murder By Death Preview Final Album With 'Lose You'

(Clarion Call Media) Murder By Death are proud to present "Lose You," the second single from the Friday, June 13 release of Egg & Dart, the celebrated indie-rock band's 10th and final album. A song that describes a personal loss beyond one's own control, "Lose You" is lifted from an album composed of goodbye songs that is, arguably, the band's most sad and beautiful to date.

Presenting generous moments of triumph, desolation, horror and joy, all while exploring the challenges of letting go and moving onto the next phase, Egg & Dart is a reference to an architectural motif popular since Greek and Roman times, often used in columns and still seen today in furniture, trim and molding. The title represents the duality of life (the egg) and death (the arrow). Once you know about it, you see it everywhere. And it seems fitting for an album of songs about turning the page.

Special edition Egg & Dart vinyl, merchandise, live recordings, bonus tracks, test pressings, boxed set bundles and much more can be found via Murder By Death's online store.

Murder By Death also recently announced its farewell tour that will span June through November across the U.S. and parts of Canada and the UK. The extensive run will honor a rewarding career spent on the road with support from Laura Jane Grace, William Elliott Whitmore, AJJ, Shawn James, BJ Barham and J Roddy Walston in select markets.

"The album is basically an elegy," frontman Adam Turla says of Murder By Death's forthcoming, and final, album, Egg & Dart. "The songs are about goodbyes and the different ways we think about that concept." And while Turla has often spun yarn about fictional sinners and tragic tales in the band's albums, the themes of Egg & Dart hit a bit closer to home than usual. "It's certainly our most personal collection of songs. It's probably our saddest and most beautiful album, but it also has moments of real triumph and joy in the darkness."

Themes of loss and endings run throughout Egg & Dart, which was recorded in early 2025 by producer Kevin Ratterman. The phrases "goodbye," "farewell," and "so long" appear across several tracks. "Lose You" describes a personal loss beyond one's own control. "It's about the people in your life that you are very worried about and that you're not sure if they're going to make it. It's about that feeling of anxiety around not having control," Turla says. On "Letter to the Editor," he reflects on the idea of letting go of the anger that builds when a trust has been broken. In this case, it's a break-up song with a newspaper. And on "Sorry," Turla sings, "It has come our time to part, for I can only give you half my heart / To carry on would be unkind / I love you, I'm sorry, and goodbye."

Murder by Death has accomplished more than they'd ever dreamed since forming in Bloomington, Indiana, in 2000, when Turla and cellist Sarah Balliet started the project with fellow college dorm-mates under the name Little Joe Gould. They traveled the world several times over, released ten studio albums, built an intensely dedicated following, shared stages with artists from a wide array of genres, brought live music to the famed Stanley Hotel where they established an annual residency, and became accidental Kickstarter pioneers. They've undergone one name change, a few member departures, and have navigated a music scene that has drastically transitioned in the two decades of their tenure. But most importantly, they've earned it all themselves. In an industry where the words "indie" and "DIY" have been reduced to meaningless buzzwords, the band has always remained true to their roots and run an incredibly hands-on operation built on transparency and loyalty.

Chalk it up to their misleadingly macabre name or their amorphous style of rock that rides along the outskirts of several disparate genres without firmly settling into any of them, but Murder by Death has never fit neatly into any music industry boxes. A radio hit has never flooded them with commercial success, nor have they gotten much love from major music press outlets, who have historically either misunderstood the band or ignored them all together. They've avoided trends and dodged fads at every opportunity. But despite years of going against the grain, they've managed to find their people. Murder by Death may have avoided aligning with any scene, but they instead built their own community entirely.

And while the band may be shutting down the machine that has powered their operation for so many years, they will not be leaving that community for good. Although Murder by Death won't be touring, they're still planning to continue their beloved annual cave shows at the Caverns in Pelham, Tennessee, as a yearly opportunity to stay in touch with an audience that has been so supportive. But as far as more new music from Murder by Death goes, the path is less certain. "We have toured relentlessly for 25 years and it's just time to end that chapter," Turla says. "I don't know what the future is for us after this, but we knew that we wanted to make this one last album together and just put everything we had into it."

Murder By Death will be making the following appearances on its farewell tour in 2025. Dates below.

Jun-07 - Bloomington, IN - Granfalloon Festival

Jun-19 - Newport, KY - Southgate House * (SOLD OUT)

Jun-20 - Detroit, MI - St. Andrew's Hall *

Jun-21 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall *

Jun-22 - Montreal, QC - Le Studio TD *

Jun-23 - Woodstock, NY - Bearsville Theater *

Jun-25 - Norwalk CT - District Music Hall *

Jun-26 - Portland, ME - State Theatre *

Jun-27 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club * (SOLD OUT)

Jun-28 - Brooklyn, NY - Warsaw *

Jun-29 - Asbury Park, NJ - Asbury Lanes *

Jul-01 - Cleveland Heights, OH - Grog Shop * (SOLD OUT)

Jul-02 - Cleveland Heights, OH - Grog Shop * (SOLD OUT)

Jul-04 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns ! (SOLD OUT)

Jul-05 - Pelham, TN - The Caverns * (SOLD OUT)

Jul-09 - Millersville, PA - Phantom Power *

Jul-10 - Baltimore, MD - Union Craft Brewing * (SOLD OUT)

Jul-11 - Washington, DC - Black Cat * (SOLD OUT)

Jul-12 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer *

Jul-13 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls * (SOLD OUT)

Jul-15 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Pyramid Scheme * (SOLD OUT)

Jul-16 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall *

Jul-17 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall * (SOLD OUT)

Jul-18 - Madison, WI - The Sylvee *

Jul-19 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

Jul-20 - Maquoketa, IA - Codfish Hollow Barnstormers * (SOLD OUT)

Jul-26 - Louisville, KY - The Big Stomp (NEW SHOW ADDED)

Aug-21 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre * (NEW SHOW ADDED)

Aug-22 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre * (NEW SHOW ADDED)

Aug-23 - Fr. Collins, CO - Tour de Fat (NEW SHOW ADDED)

Sep-21 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees (NEW SHOW ADDED)

Sep-27 - London, UK - Islington Hall

Oct-15 - St. Louis, MO - Delmar Hall ^ (SOLD OUT)

Oct-16 - Lawrence, KS - Liberty Hall ^

Oct-17 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre ! (SOLD OUT)

Oct-18 - Aspen, CO - Belly Up !

Oct-19 - Salt Lake City, UT - Depot !

Oct-20 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall !

Oct-22 - Bellingham, WA - Mount Baker Theatre ! (NEW SHOW ADDED)

Oct-23 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile $

Oct-24 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile ! (SOLD OUT)

Oct-25 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall !

Oct-26 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall $

Oct-28 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre !

Oct-29 - Los Angeles, CA - Belasco Theatre !

Oct-30 - Solana Beach, CA - Belly Up !

Oct-31 - Pioneertown, CA - Pappy & Harriet's !

Nov-01 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren !

Nov-02 - Santa Fe, NM - Tumbleroot !

Nov-05 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theater !

Nov-06 - Austin, TX - Mohawk !

Nov-07 - Austin, TX - Mohawk !

Nov-08 - Houston, TX - Heights Theater !

Nov-10 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

Nov-11 - Orlando, FL - The Social #

Nov-13 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

Nov-14 - Asheville, NC - Grey Eagle# (SOLD OUT)

Nov-15 - Louisville, KY - Old Forester's Paristown Hall #%

* w/ Laura Jane Grace

^ w/ William Elliott Whitmore

! w/ AJJ

$ w/ Shawn James

# w/ BJ Barham

% w/ J Roddy Walston

Related Stories

Murder By Death Announce Their Final Album

Murder By Death Crowdfunding Their Final Album

Mavis Staples And Murder By Death Lead Granfalloon 2025 Lineup

Murder By Death Announce Their Final Tour

News > Murder By Death