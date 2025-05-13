Night Divides The Day - The Doors Anthology Released

(RM) Genesis Publications is thrilled to announce that Night Divides The Day: The Doors Anthology, which was previously announced as a limited-edition release for February 2025 is now also released as a hardback bookstore edition in all good bookstores today May 13th, 2025 and priced at $75 USD / £60 GBP. Fans can order the book now at NightDividesTheDay.com.

Created in celebration of the band's 60th anniversary this year, Night Divides The Day is the definitive chronicle of The Doors, offering an intimate and richly illustrated exploration of the band's legendary journey. Featuring interviews with Robby Krieger and John Densmore and meticulously sourced archival text from Jim Morrison and Ray Manzarek, this 50,000-word manuscript comes to life with a treasure trove of rare, unpublished photographs, exclusive memorabilia and intricate recording and production notes-all drawn from The Doors' personal archives and private collections.

In this deeply intimate narrative, the band members recount their evolution from their early days playing local clubs on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles to the iconic, and sometimes infamous, moments which defined their career. From the electrifying release of anthems like 'Light My Fire,' 'The End' and 'Riders on the Storm,' to the notorious Dinner Key Auditorium performance in Miami, the book captures the essence of their meteoric rise and the cultural impact they left in their wake.

Featuring new and insightful contributions from a diverse array of artists, including Van Morrison, Nile Rodgers, Slash, Nancy Sinatra and more, the book is anchored by a foreword from Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic and an afterword by maestro Gustavo Dudamel. These unique voices offer fresh perspectives on The Doors' influence and legacy.

Granted unprecedented access to the band's archives, Night Divides The Day is a visual and narrative feast. The book showcases a stunning collection of historical artifacts-childhood photographs, handwritten song lyrics, poster art, movie stills and previously unseen album cover outtakes. Images of the band in the recording studio, along with work from celebrated photographers and trusted insiders, transport readers behind the scenes and on the road with The Doors. In addition, rare and invaluable items from the band's history, including vintage instruments and recording equipment, are specially photographed to enrich this kaleidoscopic portrait of one of rock music's most legendary bands.

Night Divides The Day is also available as a limited-edition version shipping now. The run of only 2,000 numbered boxed sets, all signed by John Densmore and Robby Krieger, each include the 344-page signed book, a 7" vinyl record with rare demos of "Hello, I Love You" and "Moonlight Drive," and assorted historical memorabilia.

Night Divides The Day is the ultimate account of The Doors, capturing their incredible story and enduring legacy in a way that has never been seen before.

Throughout 2025, fans of The Doors will also be treated to a series of compelling physical releases and celebratory moments commemorating the band's milestone 60th anniversary. Stay tuned in the coming months for more exciting anniversary news from The Doors.

Related Stories

The Doors Streaming 1970 Philadelphia Live Show For First Time

Alice Cooper Shares 'Black Mamba' Video Featuring The Doors' Robby Krieger

Creed Recruit Collective Soul, 3 Doors Down, More For Summer Of 99 Cruise

The Doors Pay Tribute To Val Kilmer

News > The Doors