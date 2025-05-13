Nonpoint Launching Painful Statements Tour Part 2

(OMG) Nonpoint is back with the Painful Statements Tour Part 2-a continued celebration of the 20th anniversary of To The Pain and the 25th anniversary of Statement, two of the most defining albums in the band's career.

Unlike any tour they've done before, Nonpoint is performing every song from both albums, either in full or woven into epic, hard-hitting medleys that have quickly become a fan favorite. During the first run of the tour, crowds were electric, with longtime fans and newcomers alike praising the setlist as one of the most exciting and nostalgic Nonpoint experiences to date.

"We wanted to give our fans everything-so we found a way to bring every song to the stage, whether it's played in full or seamlessly mixed into our medleys," says vocalist Elias Soriano. "The response during Part 1 blew us away, and we're just getting started."

Joining Nonpoint on Part 2 of the tour are special guests Upon A Burning Body and Autumn Kings, ensuring every night is packed with energy, emotion, and the kind of live performance that made these records iconic. The band Heartsick will join the tour for the last four shows.

The band will also be making waves across Europe and the UK this fall with a special tour alongside Lacuna Coil, aptly named The Sleepless Empire Tour.

Additionally, the band will be playing an exclusive pre-party show at Welcome to Rockville on Wednesday May 14th, before heading to various festivals, including Louder Than Life on Friday, September 19th and Aftershock on Saturday, October 4th.

For those seeking a truly unforgettable experience, Nonpoint is offering an ultra-exclusive "Perfect 10 Experience" VIP package, with only 10 VIP spots available per show! Fans who secure this rare opportunity will gain access to premium perks and unique experiences.

Painful Statements Tour Part 2 Dates:

8/8 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

8/9 - Hartford, CT - Webster Theater

8/10 - New York, NY - Gramercy Theater

8/12 - Hampton Beach, NH - Wally's

8/13 - Syracuse, NY - The Song & Dance

8/15 - Baltimore, MD - Reacher

8/16 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground

8/17 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Hell)

8/19 - Nashville, TN - Basement East

8/20 - Little Rock, AR - Rev Room

8/22 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

8/23 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

8/24 - Dallas, TX - Trees

8/26 - Tulsa, OK - Vanguard

8/27 - Lawrence, KS - Bottleneck

8/29 - Sauget, IL - Pops

8/30 - Hobart, IN - Hobart Art Theatre

