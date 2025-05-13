Nothing More Announce World Tour

(SRO) Nothing More have announced new headlining shows throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe. The dates in Europe, with support by Catch Your Breath, Solence, and Ankor, launch November 7 in Tampere, Finland, while the U.S. and Canada shows, with support by Catch Your Breath, Archers, and Doobie, begin January 14, 2026 in Silver Spring, MD.

Fan presale will begin Tuesday, May 13 at 12pm ET for North America and Wednesday, May 14 at 10am local time for Europe on their official website along with VIP Meet and Greet packages. General tickets will be available Friday, May 16 at 10am local time on the band's official website.

This touring news from one of rock's most electrifying bands comes as the deluxe edition of CARNAL (DELUXE) will physically be available on CD and vinyl this Friday, May 16 HERE. It was originally released across all digital outlets on March 28 via Better Noise Music.

CARNAL (DELUXE) adds on five bonus tracks, including a new version of the bracing "FREEFALL," featuring 6x Platinum-certified rock artist Chris Daughtry, available now on all digital outlets, while the moving video can be seen on Better Noise Music's official YouTube page. In connection with the song and video release, the band is featuring pet-related merchandise on its official website, with a portion of proceeds supporting organizations like K9s For Warriors. Additionally, a donation link is included in the video, allowing for donations to be made directly to the organization's website.

Four other bonus tracks on CARNAL (DELUXE) include a live version of the "ANGEL SONG" recorded from the band's set at Aftershock Festival 2024 where NOTHING MORE was joined onstage by guest vocalist David Draiman of Disturbed; two remixed songs from Matt Good (Hollywood Undead, Asking Alexandria) and Justin "JD" Deblieck (Ice Nine Kills, Motionless In White); plus a new song that was released February 7, "WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE."

Check out NOTHING MORE at any of the following stops, with more to be announced in the coming weeks:

Tue 5/13 Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum #

Thu 5/15 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center #

Sat 5/17 Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena #

Wed 6/4 Soelvesborg, SE - Sweden Rock Festival *

Fri 6/6 Nurbrgring, DE - Rock Im Park *

Sat 6/7 Nurbrgring, DE - Rock Am Ring *

Thu 6/12 Nickelsdorf, AT - Novarock *

Fri 6/13 Hradec Kralove, CZ - Rock For People *

Sun 6/15 Derby, U.K. - Download*

Sun 6/22 Dessel, BE - Graspop Metal Meeting*

Fri 6/27 Ysselsteyn, NL - Jero On Air *

Sun 6/29 Helsinki, FI - Tuska Festival *

# with Disturbed and Daughtry

* festival date

Headlining with Catch Your Breath, Solence, and Ankor:

Fri 11/7 Tampere, Finland - Tavara-Asema

Sat 11/8 Lahti, Finland - Tavastia

Mon 11/10 Stockholm, Sweden - Gota Lejon

Tue 11/11 Oslo, Norway - Vulkan Arena

Wed 11/12 Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio

Fri 11/14 Hamburg, Germany - Docks

Sat 11/15 Berlin, Germany - Astra Kulturhaus

Sun 11/16 Warsaw, Poland - Progresja

Tue 11/18 Prague, Czeck - Roxy

Fri 11/21 Munich, Germany - Backstage

Sat 11/22 Stuttgart, Germany - Lka Longhorn

Sun 11/23 Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

Wed 11/26 Paris, France - Elysee Montmarte

Fri 11/28 Frankfurt Am Main, Germany - Batschkapp

Sat 11/29 Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik

Sun 11/30 Antwerp, Belgium - Trix

Tue 12/2 Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3 Galvanizers

Thu 12/4 Manchester, U.K. - O2 Ritz

Fri 12/5 London, U.K. - O2 Forum Kentish Town

Sat 12/6 Bristol, U.K. - O2 Academy

Headlining with Catch Your Breath, Archers, and Doobie:

Wed 1/14 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

Fri 1/16 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

Sat 1/17 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore

Mon 1/19 Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues

Tue 1/20 Tampa, FL - Jannus Live

Wed 1/21 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead

Fri 1/23 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Sat 1/24 Austin, TX - ACL Live

Mon 2/2 Albuquerque, NM - REVEL

Tue 2/3 Oklahoma City, OK - Criterion

Fri 2/6 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

Sat 2/7 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room

Thu 2/19 Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont

Fri 2/20 Boston, MA - House of Blues

Sat 2/21 Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek

Mon 2/23 Montreal, QC. - L'Olympia

Tue 2/24 Toronto, ON. - History

Wed 2/25 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

Fri 2/27 Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe

Sat 2/28 Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre

Sun 3/1 Madison, WI - The Sylvee

Tue 3/3 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore

Wed 3/4 Winnipeg, MB. - Burton Cummings

Fri 3/6 Edmonton, AB. - Midway

Sat 3/7 Calgary, AB. - Grey Eagle Casino

Mon 3/9 Vancouver, BC. - Commodore

Tue 3/10 Seattle, WA - Moore Theater

Wed 3/11 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

Fri 3/13 Salt Lake City, UT - Union Event Center

Sat 3/14 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium

Mon 3/16 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

