Nothing More Announce World Tour

(SRO) Nothing More have announced new headlining shows throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe. The dates in Europe, with support by Catch Your Breath, Solence, and Ankor, launch November 7 in Tampere, Finland, while the U.S. and Canada shows, with support by Catch Your Breath, Archers, and Doobie, begin January 14, 2026 in Silver Spring, MD.
Fan presale will begin Tuesday, May 13 at 12pm ET for North America and Wednesday, May 14 at 10am local time for Europe on their official website along with VIP Meet and Greet packages. General tickets will be available Friday, May 16 at 10am local time on the band's official website.
This touring news from one of rock's most electrifying bands comes as the deluxe edition of CARNAL (DELUXE) will physically be available on CD and vinyl this Friday, May 16 HERE. It was originally released across all digital outlets on March 28 via Better Noise Music.
CARNAL (DELUXE) adds on five bonus tracks, including a new version of the bracing "FREEFALL," featuring 6x Platinum-certified rock artist Chris Daughtry, available now on all digital outlets, while the moving video can be seen on Better Noise Music's official YouTube page. In connection with the song and video release, the band is featuring pet-related merchandise on its official website, with a portion of proceeds supporting organizations like K9s For Warriors. Additionally, a donation link is included in the video, allowing for donations to be made directly to the organization's website.
Four other bonus tracks on CARNAL (DELUXE) include a live version of the "ANGEL SONG" recorded from the band's set at Aftershock Festival 2024 where NOTHING MORE was joined onstage by guest vocalist David Draiman of Disturbed; two remixed songs from Matt Good (Hollywood Undead, Asking Alexandria) and Justin "JD" Deblieck (Ice Nine Kills, Motionless In White); plus a new song that was released February 7, "WE'RE ALL GONNA DIE."
Check out NOTHING MORE at any of the following stops, with more to be announced in the coming weeks:
Tue 5/13 Inglewood, CA - Kia Forum #
Thu 5/15 Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center #
Sat 5/17 Las Vegas, NV - MGM Grand Garden Arena #
Wed 6/4 Soelvesborg, SE - Sweden Rock Festival *
Fri 6/6 Nurbrgring, DE - Rock Im Park *
Sat 6/7 Nurbrgring, DE - Rock Am Ring *
Thu 6/12 Nickelsdorf, AT - Novarock *
Fri 6/13 Hradec Kralove, CZ - Rock For People *
Sun 6/15 Derby, U.K. - Download*
Sun 6/22 Dessel, BE - Graspop Metal Meeting*
Fri 6/27 Ysselsteyn, NL - Jero On Air *
Sun 6/29 Helsinki, FI - Tuska Festival *
# with Disturbed and Daughtry
* festival date
Headlining with Catch Your Breath, Solence, and Ankor:
Fri 11/7 Tampere, Finland - Tavara-Asema
Sat 11/8 Lahti, Finland - Tavastia
Mon 11/10 Stockholm, Sweden - Gota Lejon
Tue 11/11 Oslo, Norway - Vulkan Arena
Wed 11/12 Copenhagen, Denmark - Amager Bio
Fri 11/14 Hamburg, Germany - Docks
Sat 11/15 Berlin, Germany - Astra Kulturhaus
Sun 11/16 Warsaw, Poland - Progresja
Tue 11/18 Prague, Czeck - Roxy
Fri 11/21 Munich, Germany - Backstage
Sat 11/22 Stuttgart, Germany - Lka Longhorn
Sun 11/23 Zurich, Switzerland - Komplex 457
Wed 11/26 Paris, France - Elysee Montmarte
Fri 11/28 Frankfurt Am Main, Germany - Batschkapp
Sat 11/29 Cologne, Germany - Essigfabrik
Sun 11/30 Antwerp, Belgium - Trix
Tue 12/2 Glasgow, Scotland - SWG3 Galvanizers
Thu 12/4 Manchester, U.K. - O2 Ritz
Fri 12/5 London, U.K. - O2 Forum Kentish Town
Sat 12/6 Bristol, U.K. - O2 Academy
Headlining with Catch Your Breath, Archers, and Doobie:
Wed 1/14 Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore
Fri 1/16 Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
Sat 1/17 Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore
Mon 1/19 Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues
Tue 1/20 Tampa, FL - Jannus Live
Wed 1/21 Atlanta, GA - Buckhead
Fri 1/23 Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
Sat 1/24 Austin, TX - ACL Live
Mon 2/2 Albuquerque, NM - REVEL
Tue 2/3 Oklahoma City, OK - Criterion
Fri 2/6 Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
Sat 2/7 Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room
Thu 2/19 Montclair, NJ - The Wellmont
Fri 2/20 Boston, MA - House of Blues
Sat 2/21 Bethlehem, PA - Wind Creek
Mon 2/23 Montreal, QC. - L'Olympia
Tue 2/24 Toronto, ON. - History
Wed 2/25 Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
Fri 2/27 Grand Rapids, MI - 20 Monroe
Sat 2/28 Chicago, IL - Riviera Theatre
Sun 3/1 Madison, WI - The Sylvee
Tue 3/3 Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore
Wed 3/4 Winnipeg, MB. - Burton Cummings
Fri 3/6 Edmonton, AB. - Midway
Sat 3/7 Calgary, AB. - Grey Eagle Casino
Mon 3/9 Vancouver, BC. - Commodore
Tue 3/10 Seattle, WA - Moore Theater
Wed 3/11 Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom
Fri 3/13 Salt Lake City, UT - Union Event Center
Sat 3/14 Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Mon 3/16 St. Louis, MO - The Pageant
Nothing More Take 'House On Sand' To No. 1
Johnny Iguana Announces Album Release Parties
Nothing More Recruit Chris Daughtry For 'FREEFALL'
Nothing More Expand 'Carnal' For Deluxe Edition
Wolfgang Van Halen Explains Band Name Change- Dead And Company To Rock Grateful Dead 60th Anniversary With Three Shows- Queens of the Stone Age- more
Iggy Pop, Jack White, Sex Pistols Lead CBGB Festival Lineup- Foreigner Recruit Joy Huerta For Spanish 'I Want To Know What Love Is'- more
Yelawolf and J. Michael Phillips Share 'I Swear' Video- 'American Idol' Winner Iam Tongi Returns to the Idol Stage- Lee Brice Announces Tour Dates- more
Kesha's The Drew Barrymore Show Appearance Goes Online- Rufus Wainwright Plans OPENING NIGHT Concert- Madonna' 'Burning Up' Covered By Hamish Hawk- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hit the Beach in Sierra Leone!
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson
Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Goodies for Spring Travel
Wolfgang Van Halen Explains Band Name Change
Dead And Company To Rock Grateful Dead 60th Anniversary With Three Shows
Queens of the Stone Age Announce Alive in the Catacombs Premiere
Ozomatli Launching 30th Anniversary Tour
Nothing More Announce World Tour
The Melvins And Red Kross Teaming Up For Stop Your Whining Tour
Chris Adler Fuels Tonic Breed's New Song 'Anew'
Chameleons Announce New Album 'Artic Moon'