Ozomatli Launching 30th Anniversary Tour

(Reybee) "Celebrating 30 years of music, madness, and familia? That's not just a milestone - that's badass," says saxophonist/vocalist Ulises Bella of triple GRAMMY winning multi-genre band Ozomatli about their landmark anniversary. "Through all the chaos in the world, one thing hasn't changed: Ozomatli brings the vibes that bring people together."

To celebrate the triple decade, the band is announcing the 30 Revolutions Nationwide Tour that kicks off on May 30th in Boulder, CO, hitting cities across the country including Los Angeles (June 14 at Grand Performances), Atlanta (Aug. 8 at Center Stage), New York City (Aug. 12 at SONY Hall), Chicago (Aug. 23 at Park West), before concluding at Austin's Antone's on Aug. 30.

Committed not only to providing the celebratory atmosphere that their live shows foster, but true to their mission of contributing back to the community, Ozo will be donating $1.00 from every ticket sold to support mental health services for music industry professionals, in partnership with Sweet Relief and Backline. "Ozomatli believes in lifting each other up, so we've teamed up with Backline and Sweet Relief to support mental health services for music industry professionals," explains bassist Wil-Dog Abers. "You see, the journey means even more now. Ozomatli's got more to say and do! The story's still being written."

Adds vocalist/percussionist Justin Poree, "This tour is not just a celebration of the past-it's about reconnecting with communities and cultures that shaped us. The miles we travel remind us of the years we've put in, and the fans who still show up remind us why we do it. I'm excited! Every stop on this tour will feel like a reunion-with fans, with each other, and with the road itself."

"I love playing music," says vocalist/guitarist Raul Pacheco. "I've been able to fulfill that desire for thirty years of my adult life in Ozomatli. I did not know where it would lead, I just kept showing up because each person seemed like they liked playing music just like me. Reflecting now, it's funny and heartwarming. I grew up and life unfolded with a group of people I knew as musical acquaintances. They became my family. I'm looking forward to the 30th, the gigs and new songs to come!"

Emerging from the politically charged streets of Los Angeles, Ozomatli's origins are steeped in activism and a desire to unite communities through music. This ethos has carried the band across three decades, earning them a dedicated global following and accolades that include three GRAMMY Awards, iconic performances at the Hollywood Bowl, a TED Talk, and countless shows worldwide. From high-profile TV appearances on The Today Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and Austin City Limits to groundbreaking tours in places like Burma and Mongolia, Ozomatli's music and message transcend borders, languages, and cultures.

The ensemble's six founding members-Asdru Sierra (vocals, trumpet), Raul Pacheco (vocals, guitars), Ulises Bella (saxophone, vocals), Wil-Dog Abers (bass), Jiro Yamaguchi (percussion), and Justin Poree (vocals, percussion)-have remained true to their mantra: "We take you around the world through the heartbeat of Los Angeles." Their music is a vibrant collision of styles, drawing from salsa, dancehall, cumbia, samba, funk, merengue, New Orleans second line, Jamaican ragga, and Indian raga. This eclecticism is at the heart of their sound, resonating with audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

Ozomatli's legacy extends far beyond their music. Known for their focused enthusiastic community involvement, the band has used their platform to amplify causes that matter, from immigrant rights to education and beyond. Their ability to combine socially conscious lyrics with infectious grooves has made them a beacon of unity and resilience, a band that celebrates life while addressing the struggles that connect us all.

Their 30th anniversary is not just a celebration of longevity but also a testament to their enduring relevance and innovation. With a career that began with their groundbreaking 1998 self-titled debut, they continue to evolve and inspire. Whether performing new material or beloved classics, Ozomatli's live shows remain a jubilant experience, igniting dance floors and uniting communities.

As they embark on their fourth decade, Ozomatli stands as a symbol of Los Angeles' past, present, and future-a band whose music is as multifaceted and vibrant as the city they call home. Here's to 30 years of Ozomatli, and the next chapter in their global musical journey.

Concludes Ulises, "So get ready - we're coming with love, rhythm, and just the right amount of noise. The 30 Revolutions Tour is on... and yes, Ozomatli is still very much in the house!"

* signifies FREE show

May 30 Boulder, CO Boulder Theater

May 31 Fort Collins, CO Old Town Square *

Jun 5 Santa Fe, NM Santa Fe Railyard *

Jun 6 Taos, NM Taos Mesa Brewing *

Jun 7 Jackson, WY Snow King Mountain

Jun 8 Boise, ID Treefort Music Hall

Jun 11 Del Mar, CA San Diego County Fair

Jun 14 Los Angeles, CA Grand Performances *

Jun 19 Fountain Valley, CA OC Parks Summer Concert Series *

Jun 27 Ventura, CA Ventura Music Hall

Jun 28 Fontana, CA City of Fontana *

Jul 2 Reno, NV Artown Festival *

Jul 3 Aspen, CO Snowmass | CO *

Jul 5 Gunnison, CO I Bar Ranch

Jul 10 Las Vegas, NV Las Vegas Tejano Takeover

Jul 12 Harbor Springs, MI Blissfest *

Jul 13 Maplewood, NJ Maplestock *

Jul 18 Turlock, CA Stanislaus County Fair

Jul 19 Albuquerque, NM Route 66 Summerfest *

Jul 25 Chico, CA Sierra Nevada Brewing Company

Jul 26 Petaluma, CA Petaluma Music Festival

Jul 31 Denver, CO Arvada Center Amphitheater

Aug 2 Marina Del Rey, CA Marina Del Rey Summer Concert Series*

Aug 3 Costa Mesa, CA OC Fair

Aug 7 Nashville, TN The Cannery Hall

Aug 8 Atlanta, GA Center Stage

Aug 9 Charlotte, NC The Neighborhood Theatre

Aug 10 Falls Church, VA The State

Aug 12 New York, NY SONY Hall

Aug 13 Glenside, PA Keswick

Aug 15 Patchogue, NY Patchogue Theatre

Aug 16 Derry, NH Tupelo Music Hall

Aug 17 Norfolk, CT Infinity Hall

Aug 18 Boston, MA The Crystal Ballroom

Aug 20 Kent, OH Kent Stage

Aug 22 Milwaukee, WI Vivarium

Aug 23 Chicago, IL Park West

Aug 24 Cincinnati Ludlow's

Aug 25 St. Louis, MO Del Mar Hall

Aug 27 Minneapolis, MN The Dakota

Aug 28 Omaha, NE Waiting Room

Aug 30 Austin, TX Antone's

