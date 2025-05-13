Sydney Sprague Unleashes 'As Scared As Can Be'

(BPM) Sydney Sprague has just released her new single and music video, "As Scared As Can Be"-a frantic, cathartic anthem that dives headfirst into the emotional wreckage of unrequited love.

In her own words, "As Scared As Can Be' is the most unhinged song I have ever written. It is a manic, headbangable doom spiral about unrequited feelings, paranoia, and the humiliation of being desperate for attention from someone who clearly doesn't want you back..." Raw, painfully relatable, and irresistibly catchy, the track captures the exact moment where vulnerability collides with self-destruction-and somehow makes it sound like a banger.

"As Scared As Can Be" follows the equally chaotic "Fair Field" released in March. The song and music video perfectly captures the disorienting experience of a bad trip in a hotel room while on tour-an unfiltered reflection of anxiety and the unpredictable nature of life on the road.

Hailing from Phoenix, Arizona - a city known for its triple-digit temperatures and the kind of existential dread that can only come from living in a giant oven - Sydney moves through life with guitar in one hand and an anxiety disorder in the other.

Her debut album, maybe i will see you at the end of the world, released in 2020, earned glowing reviews from publications like NPR, Refinery29, Guitar World, and other outlets that sound very impressive when listed all together like this. Critics praised her for her honesty, wit, and ability to evade an impending mental breakdown by instead writing a really good song. Sydney has had a busy five years since then, writing and releasing her second album somebody in hell loves you in between a relentless touring schedule - supporting bands like Jimmy Eat World, Dashboard Confessional, The Front Bottoms, Oso Oso, Spanish Love Songs, and Michigander.

With songs that pair unforgettable melodies and sick guitar riffs over the general feeling that you left the stove on, Sydney has been quietly building a discography that speaks directly to the overthinking masses.

