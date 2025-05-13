Sydney Sprague Unleashes 'As Scared As Can Be'

(BPM) Sydney Sprague has just released her new single and music video, "As Scared As Can Be"-a frantic, cathartic anthem that dives headfirst into the emotional wreckage of unrequited love.
In her own words, "As Scared As Can Be' is the most unhinged song I have ever written. It is a manic, headbangable doom spiral about unrequited feelings, paranoia, and the humiliation of being desperate for attention from someone who clearly doesn't want you back..." Raw, painfully relatable, and irresistibly catchy, the track captures the exact moment where vulnerability collides with self-destruction-and somehow makes it sound like a banger.
"As Scared As Can Be" follows the equally chaotic "Fair Field" released in March. The song and music video perfectly captures the disorienting experience of a bad trip in a hotel room while on tour-an unfiltered reflection of anxiety and the unpredictable nature of life on the road.
Hailing from Phoenix, Arizona - a city known for its triple-digit temperatures and the kind of existential dread that can only come from living in a giant oven - Sydney moves through life with guitar in one hand and an anxiety disorder in the other.
Her debut album, maybe i will see you at the end of the world, released in 2020, earned glowing reviews from publications like NPR, Refinery29, Guitar World, and other outlets that sound very impressive when listed all together like this. Critics praised her for her honesty, wit, and ability to evade an impending mental breakdown by instead writing a really good song. Sydney has had a busy five years since then, writing and releasing her second album somebody in hell loves you in between a relentless touring schedule - supporting bands like Jimmy Eat World, Dashboard Confessional, The Front Bottoms, Oso Oso, Spanish Love Songs, and Michigander.
With songs that pair unforgettable melodies and sick guitar riffs over the general feeling that you left the stove on, Sydney has been quietly building a discography that speaks directly to the overthinking masses.
Sydney Sprague Declares Her Independence With 'Fair Field'
Izzy Mahoubi releases cover of Joni Mitchell's 'Big Yellow Taxi' Featuring Sydney Sprague
Waxflower Recruit Sydney Sprague For 'Misaligned Love'
Wolfgang Van Halen Explains Band Name Change- Dead And Company To Rock Grateful Dead 60th Anniversary With Three Shows- Queens of the Stone Age- more
Iggy Pop, Jack White, Sex Pistols Lead CBGB Festival Lineup- Foreigner Recruit Joy Huerta For Spanish 'I Want To Know What Love Is'- more
Yelawolf and J. Michael Phillips Share 'I Swear' Video- 'American Idol' Winner Iam Tongi Returns to the Idol Stage- Lee Brice Announces Tour Dates- more
Kesha's The Drew Barrymore Show Appearance Goes Online- Rufus Wainwright Plans OPENING NIGHT Concert- Madonna' 'Burning Up' Covered By Hamish Hawk- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hit the Beach in Sierra Leone!
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson
Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Goodies for Spring Travel
Wolfgang Van Halen Explains Band Name Change
Dead And Company To Rock Grateful Dead 60th Anniversary With Three Shows
Queens of the Stone Age Announce Alive in the Catacombs Premiere
Ozomatli Launching 30th Anniversary Tour
Nothing More Announce World Tour
The Melvins And Red Kross Teaming Up For Stop Your Whining Tour
Chris Adler Fuels Tonic Breed's New Song 'Anew'
Chameleons Announce New Album 'Artic Moon'