Taco Bell Launches Feed The Beat Record Club

(The Syndicate) Following the announcement of the Feed the Beat Class of 2025, Taco Bell is kicking off the all-new Feed The Beat Record Club. This initiative launches as a Tuesday Drop in the Taco Bell app and 300 Taco Bell Rewards members will have the opportunity to claim a Record Club box. Each box includes a vinyl record from one of three Feed The Beat artists, a Feed The Beat vinyl slipmat, a unique insert with artist information, and Feed The Beat stickers. The drop will be first come, first served on Tuesday, May 20 at 2 pm PST.

Featured Feed The Beat artists for this inaugural Record Club drop include the new albums from Anxious and Magdalena Bay, along with the yet-to-be-released album from Frankie and the Witch Fingers.

Connecticut quintet, Anxious, released their sophomore album Bambi in February of this year. The album is one of remarkable growth, depth, ambition, and energy. It takes all the unsolvable and unavoidable problems of exiting adolescence and makes them resonate in urgent and authentic new ways. Bambi has deep roots in the storied lineage of Northeast tri-state hardcore and emo, but it also fully embraces the widescreen alternative rock songwriting at which Anxious have previously only hinted. It's a statement of purpose, the kind of album that comes from a band reconciling where they've been with where they want to go. Bambi is the sound of Anxious putting everything on the line-and coming out on the other side better than ever.

Los Angeles quintet Frankie and the Witch Fingers will release their latest album, Trash Classic, on June 6. The album marks a feral mutation for the band - a record that snarls with proto-punk venom, angular melodies, and electronic textures that cough and sputter like dying neon lights under a poisoned sky. Trash Classic pushes the Witch Fingers' sound to a razor's edge. Wiry and twitching, it bends into synth-punk and fractured new wave, with fragments of industrial grime caked under its nails. Guitars detonate and slice like cinder blocks through glass, while gnashing basslines slither through the sludge, alive and seething. Buzzy synths take the forefront, driving relentless rhythms that crack and pop, drenched in a chemically saturated sheen - part bug-eyed speed-freak pogo, part dance-floor delirium. The vocals cut through like static-laced transmissions - balancing both smirk and sneer - layering playful unease over themes of escapism, decay, and overindulgence. The result is a raw, twisted monument to rot and excess - toxic glamour and nihilistic salvation.

Somewhere in the ethernet of our collective social cosmos soup floats the magical, masterful pop music of Magdalena Bay, the duo from Los Angeles composed of Mica Tenenbaum and Matthew Lewin. The duo released their sophomore studio album, Imaginal Disk, late last summer, once again garnering wide acclaim. Mica and Matthew may claim California as its terra firma, its true home is in the clouds, from where the two emit and output the unique yet familiar frequencies of synthesized nostalgia, kitschy catchiness, and bombastically warped neo-hooks for which the group has become celebrated. Transmitting in both the audio and video realms, Magdalena Bay is an entity adroitly suited for these times, caught in a haze of the known and felt while pushing sonic landscapes woven with the now into the next.

With the launch of the Feed The Beat Record Club, Taco Bell is now bringing the music directly to its loyal, music-loving fans with these thoughtfully designed, limited edition vinyl record boxes.

Related Stories

News > Feed The Beat