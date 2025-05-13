.

05-13-2025
(RR) Making an anxiously awaited return, gold-certified hip-hop disruptor tana is back with his brand new single and video "New Cash" out now via Galactic Records/Republic Records.

The production layers warbly keys over skittering hi-hats. In between clashing 808s, tana's instantly recognizable flow takes hold. He proves as lyrically unpredictable as ever, alternating between counting up this "New Cash," referencing Mike Tyson, and all kinds of flexing. It builds towards a woozy and hypnotic chant.

Of course, the track climaxes with one last blast of energy-would you expect anything less from tana though? tana capped off 2024 by celebrating his 18th birthday in style with the release of "18." It has already amassed millions of streams. Everything just sets the stage for more music to come very soon.

Last year, he also dropped the BANA EP and toured alongside multiplatinum rap superstar Lil Tecca. Along the way, he received acclaim courtesy of HipHopDX, HITS Daily Double, XXL, and more. To date, tana has impressively amassed over 2 billion total streams and counting.

Tana Returns With 'New Cash'

