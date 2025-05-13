Tana Returns With 'New Cash'

(RR) Making an anxiously awaited return, gold-certified hip-hop disruptor tana is back with his brand new single and video "New Cash" out now via Galactic Records/Republic Records.
The production layers warbly keys over skittering hi-hats. In between clashing 808s, tana's instantly recognizable flow takes hold. He proves as lyrically unpredictable as ever, alternating between counting up this "New Cash," referencing Mike Tyson, and all kinds of flexing. It builds towards a woozy and hypnotic chant.
Of course, the track climaxes with one last blast of energy-would you expect anything less from tana though? tana capped off 2024 by celebrating his 18th birthday in style with the release of "18." It has already amassed millions of streams. Everything just sets the stage for more music to come very soon.
Last year, he also dropped the BANA EP and toured alongside multiplatinum rap superstar Lil Tecca. Along the way, he received acclaim courtesy of HipHopDX, HITS Daily Double, XXL, and more. To date, tana has impressively amassed over 2 billion total streams and counting.
Iggy Pop, Jack White, Sex Pistols Lead CBGB Festival Lineup- Foreigner Recruit Joy Huerta For Spanish 'I Want To Know What Love Is'- more
Did Sydney Forget AC/DC? Explores New Documentary- Europe's 'The Final Countdown' Gets A Makeover By David Guetta - Incubus Cancel Sonic Temple- more
Lee Brice Announces What You Know About That Tour Dates- Rascal Flatts’ Gary LeVox Teams With Akon and De La Ghetto For New Single- more
Miley Cyrus Has 'More to Lose' With New Video- Maren Morris Shares 'Too Good' Video- Cypress Hill Unveil '(Rock) Superstar (Live at the Royal Albert Hall)'- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hit the Beach in Sierra Leone!
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson
Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Goodies for Spring Travel
Iggy Pop, Jack White, Sex Pistols Lead CBGB Festival Lineup
Foreigner Recruit Joy Huerta For Spanish 'I Want To Know What Love Is'
The Killers To Perform Exclusive Concert For Wells Fargo Credit Cardholders
De'Wayne Joining Red Leather's Put It All On Red Tour
Briston Maroney Shares 'Better Than You' Video
Rilo Kiley Expand Sometimes When You're On You're Really F***king On Tour.
Metallica Share Remastered 'Hero Of The Day'
Dire Straits In The Studio For 'Brothers In Arms' 40th Anniversary