The Melvins And Red Kross Teaming Up For Stop Your Whining Tour

(Speakeasy) The Melvins cap off 2025 with the "Stop Your Whining Tour," a six-week outing with special guests Redd Kross for a double shot of underground rock royalty.

Known for their crushing riffs, genre-defying experiments, and off-kilter sense of humor, the Melvins continue to defy expectations four decades into their career. The band, currently featuring Buzz Osborne, Dale Crover, Steven McDonald (also of Redd Kross), and Coady Willis, remains one of the most influential and unpredictable forces in heavy music. Their recently released album, Thunderball, delivers the "most irresistible, huge-sounding tunes" (Kerrang!) and as AllMusic said, is as "utterly uncompromised and full of swampy vigor" as ever.

Joining them for the full tour are L.A. icons Redd Kross, whose kaleidoscopic blend of punk, retro glam, and garage rock has earned them a cult following since the early '80s. Redd Kross were recently the subject of both a book ("Now You're One Of Us: The Incredible Story of Redd Kross") and documentary (Born Innocent: The Redd Kross Story).

Tickets are on-sale this Friday, May 16 at 10 a.m. local time, with an exclusive artist pre-sale beginning Wednesday, May 14 at 10 a.m. local time (code: VENUS).

Stop Your Whining Tour:

September 9 Flagstaff, AZ Yucca North

September 10 Santa Fe, NM Meow Wolf

September 12 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre

September 13 Fort Collins, CO Aggie Theatre

September 15 Sioux Falls, SD Bigs Bar

September 16 Moorhead, MN Harold's On Main

September 18 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon

September 19 Davenport, IA The Raccoon Motel

September 20 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue

September 22 Columbus, OH A&R Music Bar

September 23 Huntington, WV The Loud

September 24 Morgantown, WV 123 Pleasant Street

September 25 Toledo, OH Frankie's

September 26 Buffalo, NY Electric City

September 27 Brooklyn, NY CBGB Festival

September 29 Providence, RI Fete Music Hall

September 30 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom

October 1 Asbury Park, NJ The Stone Pony

October 2 Bethlehem, PA Musikfest Cafe at the ArtsQuest

October 3 Lancaster, PA Tellus 360

October 4 Washington, DC Black Cat

October 6 Raleigh, NC Lincoln Theatre

October 7 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel

October 8 Knoxville, TN Bijou Theatre

October 10 Pensacola, FL Vinyl Music Hall

October 11 Jackson, MS Duling Hall

October 12 Memphis, TN Minglewood Hall

October 13 Little Rock, AR Revolution! Music Room

October 14 Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom

October 15 Oklahoma City, OK Beer City Music Hall

October 17 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger

October 19 Roswell, NM The Liberty

October 21 Tucson, AZ Club Congress

A European leg precedes the U.S. dates with performances slated at the ArcTanGent, Rock Im Wald, and the Blue Moon Festival:

July 18 Brighton, UK Chalk

July 20 Liege, BE Reflektor

July 21 Frankfurt, DE Batschkapp

July 23 Athens, GR Technopolis

July 25 Michelau, DE Rock Im Wald

July 26 Cottbus, DE Blue Moon Festival

July 27 Munchen, DE Technikum

July 30 Rome, IT EUR Social Park

July 31 Milan, IT Magnolia Estate

August 1 Feldkirch, AT Poolbar Festival

August 2 Bagnes, CH Palp Festival

August 5 Lokeren, BE Lokerse Fessten

August 6 Koln, DE Live Music Hall

August 7 Berlin, DE Huxleys Neue Welt

August 8 Hamburg, DE Große Freiheit 36

August 9 Utrecht, NL Tivoli/Vredenburg

August 11 Norwich, UK Waterfront

August 12 London, UK Electric Ballroom

August 13 Manchester, UK Manchester Club Academy

August 14 Bristol, UK ArcTanGent Festival

August 15 Birmingham, UK XOYO

August 16 Sheffield, UK Leadmill

August 18 Dublin, IE Vicar Street

The Melvins are currently on the road with Napalm Death, co-headlining the "Savage Imperial Death March II" tour:

May 13 Grand Rapids, MI The Intersection

May 15 Cincinnati, OH Bogart's

May 16 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom

May 17 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

May 18 St. Louis, MO Red Flag

May 19 Chicago, IL Metro

May 20 Milwaukee, WI The Rave II

May 22 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue - Main room

May 23 Des Moines, IA Wooly's

May 24 Kansas City, MO Madrid Theatre

May 25 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room

May 27 Denver, CO Summit

May 29 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall

May 31 Bozeman, MT The ELM

June 1 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory Spokane

June 2 Seattle, WA The Showbox

June 3 Portland, OR Revolution Hall

June 4 Eugene, OR McDonald Theatre

June 6 Reno, NV Virginia Street Brewhouse

June 7 Berkeley, CA Cornerstone Berkeley

Related Stories

Melvins 1983 Stream New Song 'King Of Rome'

The Melvins Announce 2025 Spring Break Tour

Napalm Death and the Melvins Reunite for The Savage Imperial Death March Part II Tour

The Melvins' Dale Crover and Ty Segall Deliver 'Spoiled Daisies'

News > The Melvins