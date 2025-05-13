The Melvins And Red Kross Teaming Up For Stop Your Whining Tour

(Speakeasy) The Melvins cap off 2025 with the "Stop Your Whining Tour," a six-week outing with special guests Redd Kross for a double shot of underground rock royalty.
Known for their crushing riffs, genre-defying experiments, and off-kilter sense of humor, the Melvins continue to defy expectations four decades into their career. The band, currently featuring Buzz Osborne, Dale Crover, Steven McDonald (also of Redd Kross), and Coady Willis, remains one of the most influential and unpredictable forces in heavy music. Their recently released album, Thunderball, delivers the "most irresistible, huge-sounding tunes" (Kerrang!) and as AllMusic said, is as "utterly uncompromised and full of swampy vigor" as ever.
Joining them for the full tour are L.A. icons Redd Kross, whose kaleidoscopic blend of punk, retro glam, and garage rock has earned them a cult following since the early '80s. Redd Kross were recently the subject of both a book ("Now You're One Of Us: The Incredible Story of Redd Kross") and documentary (Born Innocent: The Redd Kross Story).
Tickets are on-sale this Friday, May 16 at 10 a.m. local time, with an exclusive artist pre-sale beginning Wednesday, May 14 at 10 a.m. local time (code: VENUS).
Stop Your Whining Tour:
September 9 Flagstaff, AZ Yucca North
September 10 Santa Fe, NM Meow Wolf
September 12 Boulder, CO Fox Theatre
September 13 Fort Collins, CO Aggie Theatre
September 15 Sioux Falls, SD Bigs Bar
September 16 Moorhead, MN Harold's On Main
September 18 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon
September 19 Davenport, IA The Raccoon Motel
September 20 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue
September 22 Columbus, OH A&R Music Bar
September 23 Huntington, WV The Loud
September 24 Morgantown, WV 123 Pleasant Street
September 25 Toledo, OH Frankie's
September 26 Buffalo, NY Electric City
September 27 Brooklyn, NY CBGB Festival
September 29 Providence, RI Fete Music Hall
September 30 Hamden, CT Space Ballroom
October 1 Asbury Park, NJ The Stone Pony
October 2 Bethlehem, PA Musikfest Cafe at the ArtsQuest
October 3 Lancaster, PA Tellus 360
October 4 Washington, DC Black Cat
October 6 Raleigh, NC Lincoln Theatre
October 7 Asheville, NC The Orange Peel
October 8 Knoxville, TN Bijou Theatre
October 10 Pensacola, FL Vinyl Music Hall
October 11 Jackson, MS Duling Hall
October 12 Memphis, TN Minglewood Hall
October 13 Little Rock, AR Revolution! Music Room
October 14 Tulsa, OK Cain's Ballroom
October 15 Oklahoma City, OK Beer City Music Hall
October 17 San Antonio, TX Paper Tiger
October 19 Roswell, NM The Liberty
October 21 Tucson, AZ Club Congress
A European leg precedes the U.S. dates with performances slated at the ArcTanGent, Rock Im Wald, and the Blue Moon Festival:
July 18 Brighton, UK Chalk
July 20 Liege, BE Reflektor
July 21 Frankfurt, DE Batschkapp
July 23 Athens, GR Technopolis
July 25 Michelau, DE Rock Im Wald
July 26 Cottbus, DE Blue Moon Festival
July 27 Munchen, DE Technikum
July 30 Rome, IT EUR Social Park
July 31 Milan, IT Magnolia Estate
August 1 Feldkirch, AT Poolbar Festival
August 2 Bagnes, CH Palp Festival
August 5 Lokeren, BE Lokerse Fessten
August 6 Koln, DE Live Music Hall
August 7 Berlin, DE Huxleys Neue Welt
August 8 Hamburg, DE Große Freiheit 36
August 9 Utrecht, NL Tivoli/Vredenburg
August 11 Norwich, UK Waterfront
August 12 London, UK Electric Ballroom
August 13 Manchester, UK Manchester Club Academy
August 14 Bristol, UK ArcTanGent Festival
August 15 Birmingham, UK XOYO
August 16 Sheffield, UK Leadmill
August 18 Dublin, IE Vicar Street
The Melvins are currently on the road with Napalm Death, co-headlining the "Savage Imperial Death March II" tour:
May 13 Grand Rapids, MI The Intersection
May 15 Cincinnati, OH Bogart's
May 16 Louisville, KY Mercury Ballroom
May 17 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
May 18 St. Louis, MO Red Flag
May 19 Chicago, IL Metro
May 20 Milwaukee, WI The Rave II
May 22 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue - Main room
May 23 Des Moines, IA Wooly's
May 24 Kansas City, MO Madrid Theatre
May 25 Omaha, NE The Waiting Room
May 27 Denver, CO Summit
May 29 Salt Lake City, UT Metro Music Hall
May 31 Bozeman, MT The ELM
June 1 Spokane, WA Knitting Factory Spokane
June 2 Seattle, WA The Showbox
June 3 Portland, OR Revolution Hall
June 4 Eugene, OR McDonald Theatre
June 6 Reno, NV Virginia Street Brewhouse
June 7 Berkeley, CA Cornerstone Berkeley
Melvins 1983 Stream New Song 'King Of Rome'
The Melvins Announce 2025 Spring Break Tour
Napalm Death and the Melvins Reunite for The Savage Imperial Death March Part II Tour
The Melvins' Dale Crover and Ty Segall Deliver 'Spoiled Daisies'
Wolfgang Van Halen Explains Band Name Change- Dead And Company To Rock Grateful Dead 60th Anniversary With Three Shows- Queens of the Stone Age- more
Iggy Pop, Jack White, Sex Pistols Lead CBGB Festival Lineup- Foreigner Recruit Joy Huerta For Spanish 'I Want To Know What Love Is'- more
Yelawolf and J. Michael Phillips Share 'I Swear' Video- 'American Idol' Winner Iam Tongi Returns to the Idol Stage- Lee Brice Announces Tour Dates- more
Kesha's The Drew Barrymore Show Appearance Goes Online- Rufus Wainwright Plans OPENING NIGHT Concert- Madonna' 'Burning Up' Covered By Hamish Hawk- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hit the Beach in Sierra Leone!
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson
Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Goodies for Spring Travel
Wolfgang Van Halen Explains Band Name Change
Dead And Company To Rock Grateful Dead 60th Anniversary With Three Shows
Queens of the Stone Age Announce Alive in the Catacombs Premiere
Ozomatli Launching 30th Anniversary Tour
Nothing More Announce World Tour
The Melvins And Red Kross Teaming Up For Stop Your Whining Tour
Chris Adler Fuels Tonic Breed's New Song 'Anew'
Chameleons Announce New Album 'Artic Moon'