Trey Calloway Shares 'She Misses Being Mrs' Ahead Of Memorial Day

(2911) Award-winning singer-songwriter Trey Calloway releases his latest single, "She Misses Being Mrs." today in honor of all fallen soldiers and their families ahead of Memorial Day.

Calloway has honed his craft as a full-fledged singer-songwriter who captures the raw essence of heartbreak through tragedy. With this song, he not only tells the story of loss but also pays tribute to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice and the loved ones they left behind. "She Misses Being Mrs." is a moving reminder of the grief carried by so many, and a heartfelt acknowledgment of their enduring love and strength.

She Misses Being Mrs." tells the story of a military widow longing for her fallen husband," shares Calloway. "It's releasing ahead of Memorial Day as a tribute to military families and their loved ones who've made the ultimate sacrifice. I hope the song is relatable and helps all listeners who've experienced deep loss by acknowledging their pain in simple moments when they feel alone in their grief. We want them to know our thoughts and prayers are with them."

Calloway's latest release follows the momentum of his previous single, "The Ballad Of Righteous And Wrong," which premiered exclusively with Cowboys & Indians. Co-written by Trey Calloway, Greg Wilson, and Hal O'Dell, and produced by Grady Saxman, the track blends modern grit with the timeless storytelling style of classics like "Pancho & Lefty," "Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald," and "El Paso." With a cinematic quality fit for a Taylor Sheridan drama, the song dives deep into the tension between justice and morality, pulling listeners into a vivid, morally complex world.

