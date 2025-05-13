Venamoris Reveal 'Contrapasso' Video

(Speakeasy) Venamoris unveil "Contrapasso," a gripping new standalone single accompanied by a shadow-drenched video directed by Displaced/Replaced. The track follows the February release of their album To Cross or To Burn (Ipecac Recordings), and is available on all streaming platforms.
With "Contrapasso," Venamoris deliver a cinematic descent into emotional and psychological ruin. Paula Lombardo explains: "As we move forward on our musical trek, phenomenology continues to scorch the way. 'Contrapasso' is the story of an antagonist's eventual ruin... an offering created for a specific cycle to end."
Displaced/Replaced's video mirrors the track's intensity, using evocative imagery and a stark black and white aesthetic that echoes Venamoris' previous clips and reinforces the song's themes of reckoning.
"Contrapasso" follows the band's critically-praised To Cross or To Burn's arrival. Treble described the album as "gripping," adding it sounds as "if Jarboe had gone even darker." Ghost Cult said the collection embodies "the spirit of Dorothy Vallens from David Lynch's surrealist, noir classic Blue Velvet" while Kerrang! dubbed it "beguiling."
To Cross or To Burn is available digitally, on CD, and on both white and limited-edition red viny
