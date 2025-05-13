Watch OK Go's 'Once More With Feeling' Lyric Video

(2b) OK Go have unveiled an official lyric video for "Once More With Feeling." Created in collaboration with acclaimed visual artist Zach Lieberman. "Once More With Feeling" appears on OK Go's new studio album And the Adjacent Possible, which was released last month.

"Obviously, we love making music videos. But our style is so distinct that only a small subset of the artists and designers we admire make sense to collaborate with. With our new album, we've invited a broader range of inspiring artists to make lyric videos and visualizers - to take our songs and run with them. It's been really gratifying to see how the songs take visual form when they travel this very different path," share OK Go frontman Damian Kulash. "I've been a fan of Zach's for years - his inventive blend of scientific rigor and aesthetic exploration feel tailor made to my taste. I want to live in some of his visual sketches."

"For this project, I worked closely with Tim Gfrerer to translate my animation, basically swirling lines that form and reform words to the song and his phenomenal brush simulation. We loved the idea of this kind of painterly form, almost like a stop motion animation, that dances and moves with the music," adds Zach Lieberman. "Everything was created in custom software -- the line animations were programmed in openFrameworks, an open source C++ tool I helped make, and the ink brush simulation was created by Tim in Island, an open source C++ creative coding tool he created. We both like to build quirky custom tools rather than rely on standard run of the mill software in order to make poetic, expressive works. We had so much fun bringing this song to life this way."

OK Go are currently on the road for their largely sold out And the Adjacent Possible Tour of North America. The band will also appear at Chicago, IL's Taste of Randolph 2025 and Niigata, Japan's Fuji Rock Festival this summer. Additionally, OK Go just announced a headline performance at Indie 102.3's Indieverse in Denver, CO and headline show in Salt Lake City, UT this September.

