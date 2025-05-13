Yelawolf and J. Michael Phillips Share 'I Swear' Video

(Press Here) International hip-hop superstar and multi-platinum recording artist Yelawolf and rising urban country artist J. Michael Phillips have released their new single "I Swear." The new track, produced by Taysty, is the first in a series of music from the two, who will release a full collaborative album, Whiskey & Roses, on July 11th via Yelawolf's independent record label, Slumerican. "I Swear" is a soulful tale of fighting against a lifestyle of overindulgence and other's expectations.

"When I wrote 'I Swear,' I was thinking about how there are two types of people in this world: those who stand for something and those who fall for anything," shares Phillips. "I'd rather die as a soldier than live as a coward and that's the true meaning behind this record, 'I Swear.'"

"My brother, J. Michael Phillips, came in with a hook and I was really inspired by it," adds Yelawolf. "I felt like he reached a point in his vocal performance that I haven't heard before, and I was just really inspired to push it forward. I actually stepped into a vocal space I haven't been before. So, we're reaching new territories here."

"Oh yeah, I felt like I channeled some type of Johnny Cash on this one!" laughs Phillips.

Yelawolf and J. Michael Phillips are currently on the road together on Yelawolf's headlining 45 Tour, where they will be performing "I Swear" live. The 40+ date outing, which kicked off in April and has sold out nightly, continues tonight (May 9th) in Reno and will make stops in Tempe, Anaheim, Cleveland, New Haven, Albany, Cincinnati, Louisville, Oklahoma City, Salt Lake City, Sacramento, Santa Cruz, Santa Fe, and Sturgis, among many other cities, before wrapping in Sioux Falls on August 10th.

