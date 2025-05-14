Bob Mould Announces Solo Electric North American Tour Dates

(BHM) Fresh off the headlining North American band tour for his new album Here We Go Crazy, Bob Mould announces an additional run of Solo Electric shows across the US, starting with Cincinnati, OH on September 9 and ending with St. Paul, MN on October 11.

He had previously announced a short run of solo shows for this summer, including an appearance at the Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival 2025 in Las Vegas on May 25, and stops along the East Coast in July and August.

Special guests J. Robbins (solo), The Baseball Project, Loose Cattle, and David Barbe will be opening select shows on the tour. Mould says of this run, "We the band spent the past six weeks performing sets focused on the music we recorded together since 2012.

"Now, with the announcement of new Solo Electric shows, I'm looking forward to adding deeper cuts from my career songbook. The volume will be a touch quieter than the band shows, but the intensity will remain the same. Looking forward!"

Here We Go Crazy, the 15th solo album and first full-length studio album in more than four years from the legendary musician, was released in early March of this year to critical acclaim.

BOB MOULD SOLO ELECTRIC: HERE WE GO CRAZY

TOUR DATES 2025

MAY

25 - Las Vegas, NV - Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival 2025

JULY

30 - Township of Haddon, NJ - McLaughlin-Norcross Memorial Dell Haddon Lake Park

AUGUST

1 - Kingston, NY - Assembly

2 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater

3 - Lancaster, PA - Tellus360

16 - Novato, CA - Hopmonk Tavern

SEPTEMBER

9 - Cincinnati, OH - Memorial Hall*

10 - Nelsonville, OH - Stuart's Opera House*

12 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom*

13 - Ithaca, NY - Hangar Theatre*

14 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground*

16 - Portland, ME - SPACE*

17 - Shirley, MA - Bull Run*

19 - East Greenwich, RI - Greenwich Odeum*

20 - Battleboro, VT - Stone Church*

21 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom*

23 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge*

24 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar*

26 - Charlottesville, VA - The Southern*

27 - Winston-Salem, NC - SECCA*

28 - Charleston, WV - Mountain Stage+

30 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway^

OCTOBER

1 - Kansas City, MO - recordBar^

3 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre^

4 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk^

7 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall^

8 - Stoughton, WI - Stoughton Opera House^

10 - Minneapolis, MN - Icehouse^

11 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club^

* with J. Robbins (solo)

+with The Baseball Project and Loose Cattle

^with David Barbe

