Bob Mould Announces Solo Electric North American Tour Dates

(BHM) Fresh off the headlining North American band tour for his new album Here We Go Crazy, Bob Mould announces an additional run of Solo Electric shows across the US, starting with Cincinnati, OH on September 9 and ending with St. Paul, MN on October 11.
He had previously announced a short run of solo shows for this summer, including an appearance at the Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival 2025 in Las Vegas on May 25, and stops along the East Coast in July and August.
Special guests J. Robbins (solo), The Baseball Project, Loose Cattle, and David Barbe will be opening select shows on the tour. Mould says of this run, "We the band spent the past six weeks performing sets focused on the music we recorded together since 2012.
"Now, with the announcement of new Solo Electric shows, I'm looking forward to adding deeper cuts from my career songbook. The volume will be a touch quieter than the band shows, but the intensity will remain the same. Looking forward!"
Here We Go Crazy, the 15th solo album and first full-length studio album in more than four years from the legendary musician, was released in early March of this year to critical acclaim.
BOB MOULD SOLO ELECTRIC: HERE WE GO CRAZY
TOUR DATES 2025
MAY
25 - Las Vegas, NV - Punk Rock Bowling & Music Festival 2025
JULY
30 - Township of Haddon, NJ - McLaughlin-Norcross Memorial Dell Haddon Lake Park
AUGUST
1 - Kingston, NY - Assembly
2 - Sellersville, PA - Sellersville Theater
3 - Lancaster, PA - Tellus360
16 - Novato, CA - Hopmonk Tavern
SEPTEMBER
9 - Cincinnati, OH - Memorial Hall*
10 - Nelsonville, OH - Stuart's Opera House*
12 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom*
13 - Ithaca, NY - Hangar Theatre*
14 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground*
16 - Portland, ME - SPACE*
17 - Shirley, MA - Bull Run*
19 - East Greenwich, RI - Greenwich Odeum*
20 - Battleboro, VT - Stone Church*
21 - Hamden, CT - Space Ballroom*
23 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge*
24 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar*
26 - Charlottesville, VA - The Southern*
27 - Winston-Salem, NC - SECCA*
28 - Charleston, WV - Mountain Stage+
30 - St. Louis, MO - Off Broadway^
OCTOBER
1 - Kansas City, MO - recordBar^
3 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theatre^
4 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk^
7 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall^
8 - Stoughton, WI - Stoughton Opera House^
10 - Minneapolis, MN - Icehouse^
11 - St. Paul, MN - Turf Club^
* with J. Robbins (solo)
+with The Baseball Project and Loose Cattle
^with David Barbe
Bob Mould Rocks New Song On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Bob Mould Shares 'When Your Heart Is Broken' Lyric Video
Watch Bob Mould's 'Neanderthal' Video
Watch Bob Mould's 'Here We Go Crazy' Video
Steve Perry Revisits Journey's 'Faithfully' With Willie Nelson- Wolfgang Van Halen Explains Band Name Change- Dead And Company To Rock Grateful Dead 60th- more
Iggy Pop, Jack White, Sex Pistols Lead CBGB Festival Lineup- Foreigner Recruit Joy Huerta For Spanish 'I Want To Know What Love Is'- more
Yelawolf and J. Michael Phillips Share 'I Swear' Video- 'American Idol' Winner Iam Tongi Returns to the Idol Stage- Lee Brice Announces Tour Dates- more
Kesha's The Drew Barrymore Show Appearance Goes Online- Rufus Wainwright Plans OPENING NIGHT Concert- Madonna' 'Burning Up' Covered By Hamish Hawk- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hit the Beach in Sierra Leone!
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson
Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Goodies for Spring Travel
Chevelle Return With First New Song In Four Years 'Rabbit Hole (Cowards, Pt. 1)'
John 5 and Richie Kotzen Teaming Up For U.S. Tour
Bob Mould Announces Solo Electric North American Tour Dates
Mob Rules Release 'Future Loom' Video
Stryper Share 'Unforgivable' Video
Born of Osiris Announce New Album With 'Through Shadows' Video
Steve Perry Revisits Journey's 'Faithfully' With Willie Nelson
Live Nation Announce $30 Ticket to Summer With Over 1000 Shows