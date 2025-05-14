Born of Osiris Announce New Album With 'Through Shadows' Video

(CNPR) Progressive metalcore pioneers Born of Osiris have today announced their forthcoming album 'Through Shadows', which will be out Friday, July 11 (via Sumerian Records).

The upcoming full-length is the band's newest body of work following up their critically-acclaimed 2021 album 'Angel or Alien'. In celebration of the news, the quartet has shared the titular track "Through Shadows" and the official music video.

When asked about the inspiration behind the song, the band commented: "'Through Shadows' is a reflection of the human experience-both the quiet struggles and the heavy storms we each endure. It's about confronting the darkness with the understanding that without shadow, there is no light to shine through. When all feels lost, we're left with a choice: face demise, or defend our existence. This song is our call to choose the light, even in our darkest moments."

Prior to today, Born of Osiris released "Torchbearer", "A Mind Short Circuiting", "Elevate", and most recently, "In Desolation" which altogether have clocked up over 1.2 million views on YouTube.

