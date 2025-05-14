Chevelle Return With First New Song In Four Years 'Rabbit Hole (Cowards, Pt. 1)'

(ASPR) Chevelle unleashed their first new music in four years with the single "Rabbit Hole (Cowards, Pt. 1)." It's a gnarly, riffy rager with more hooks than a tackle box and alternately snarling and melodic vocals. Push and pull tension define the song, which leads to thrilling, dissonant breakdown at the end of the song. Put simply, it was worth the wait.
Today, the band, fresh off an appearance at Coachella, shares the official video, which is rife with the same tension as the song. The black and white footage is stark yet startling, and is unlike anything the band has done in the past.
"The sea was angry that day, my friends, for sometimes you cast your net and win, sometimes you lose, and sometimes you just don't get that happy ending. Either way enjoy the new 'Rabbit Hole' music video, friends!," the band says.
Chevelle Return With 'Rabbit Hole (Cowards, Pt. 1)' Visualizer
