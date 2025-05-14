Craig Finn Plots North American Fall Tour

(BHM) Craig Finn has announced plans for a headline tour. The North American dates - which see Finn accompanied by his new backing combo, The Band of Forgiveness - get underway October 9 at Millersville, PA's Phantom Power and then travel through a tour finale at New York City's Le Poisson Rogue on October 25. Tickets for all announced dates are on sale now.
Finn's busy live schedule marks the recent release of his acclaimed new album, Always Been, available now digitally as well as on CD, standard vinyl, and limited-edition colored vinyl via Tamarac Records/Thirty Tigers. Upcoming dates include a sold-out one-night-only performance at the Bowery Ballroom on May 30 from Craig Finn & The People of Substance Band - an all-star combo featuring Adam Granduciel, Robbie Bennett and Dave Hartley of The War on Drugs, Joe Russo, Josh Kaufman, Kathleen Edwards, Nelson Devereaux, Anthony LaMarca, and more.
Finn will also be making some solo appearances without a band, including a performance at Chicago, IL's Old Town School of Folk Music as part of The Working Songwriter Forum, a 3-day musical weekend set for May 23-25 -presented by the host and creator of The Working Songwriter podcast, Joe Pug - as well as a pair of book reading and record signing sessions and in-stores on Tuesday, May 20 at Kingston, NY's Rough Draft Bar & Books, and June 3 at New York City's Rough Trade.
Finn will then embark on a summer series of solo performances, including headline shows, festival appearances, dates supporting The Mountain Goats, and more. Highlights include a triple-bill alongside The Decemberists and Kevin Morby at Skokie, IL's Out of SPACE Skokie on Sunday, July 27, and a top-billed appearance at Camden, NJ's XPoNential Music Festival on Sunday, September 21.
CRAIG FINN - ON TOUR 2025
MAY
23-25 - Chicago, IL - Old Town School of Folk Music *
30 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom † - SOLD OUT
JUNE
3 - New York, NY - Rough Trade Below
5 - Baltimore, MD - WTMD's First Thursday Festival @ Canton Waterfront Park
7 - Metuchen, NJ - Old Franklin Schoolhouse
JULY
27 - Skokie, IL - Out of SPACE Skokie ^
AUGUST
5 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage w/Mountain Goats
6 - Richmond, VA - The Broadberry w/Mountain Goats
8 - Hartford, CT - Infinity Music Hall w/Mountain Goats
9 - Portland, ME - Guster's on the Ocean Festival (That's How I Remember It Live Podcast)
10 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall w/Mountain Goats
SEPTEMBER
21 - Camden, NJ - XPoNential Music Festival #
* The Working Songwriter Forum w/ Joe Pug & Courtney Hartman
† w/ The People of Substance Band
^ w/ The Decemberists and Kevin Morby
# Festival Appearance
CRAIG FINN & THE BAND OF FORGIVENESS
NORTH AMERICAN TOUR 2025
OCTOBER
9 - Millersville, PA - Phantom Power
10 - Washington, DC - Black Cat
11 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr. Smalls Theatre
12 - Charleston, WV - Mountain Stage at Culture Center Theater
13 - Indianapolis, IN - Turntable
15 - Minneapolis, MN - Fine Line
16 - Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium
17 - Kalamazoo, MI - Bell's Eccentric Cafe
18 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
19 - Columbus, OH - Rumba Cafe
21 - Buffalo, NY - Asbury Hall
22 - Toronto, ON - Longboat Hall
23 - Homer, NY - Homer Center For The Arts
24 - Woodstock, NY - Bearsville Theater
25 - New York, NY - Le Poisson Rouge
