John 5 and Richie Kotzen Teaming Up For U.S. Tour

(FR PR) For the first time ever, two guitar greats, John 5 and Richie Kotzen will be heading out on the road this year. The tour will launch October 16 and run through November, hitting markets across the U.S.

Says John 5, "I've got a brand-new show and a whole bunch of songs we haven't played in a long time plus all your favorites. I'm super excited! I love touring with other great guitarists like Richie Kotzen! It's gonna be a Noodle-Palooza."

Adds Kotzen, "I am very much looking forward to this USA tour, but what makes this even more exciting than last year's run of dates is that I'll be out this time with my good friend John 5! I think this is going to be a great night not only for guitar fanatics but for general music lovers as well. I can't wait to hit the stage this fall!"

Reserved seating tickets will go on sale Friday May 16 though a fan presale will begin today at noon local time and fans are strongly encouraged to buy early to get the best seats.

Today, John 5 also announces more details of his anticipated new album. Called Ghost, produced by Barry Pointer, it will be released October 10 and is led by the new track "Fiend," featuring Kenny Aronoff.

October 16 El Cajon, CA @ Magnolia

October 17 Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts

October 18 Roseville, CA @ Goldfield Trading Post

October 19 San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

October 21 Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

October 22 Albuquerque, NM @ KiMo Theatre

October 24 Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

October 25 Leander, TX @ The Haute Spot

October 27 New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues

October 28 Memphis, TN @ Minglewood Hall

October 29 Nashville, TN @ Fogg Street Lawn Club

October 30 Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

October 31 Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

November 1 Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

November 2 Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre

November 4 Richmond, VA @ The National

November 5 Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theater

November 6 Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre

November 11 Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theatre

November 12 Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall

November 13 Foxborough, MA @ Six String Grill & Stage

November 14 Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theater

November 15 Lorain, OH @ Lorain Palace Theatre

November 16 Columbus, OH @ The King Of Clubs

November 17 Warrendale, PA @ Jergels

November 19 Wyandotte, MI @ District 142

November 20 Flint, MI @ The Machine Shop

November 21 Fort Wayne, IN @ Piere's

November 22 St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

November 23 Belvidere, IL @ Apollo Theatre

November 25 Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

November 29 Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet's*

*John 5 only

