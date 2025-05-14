Live Nation Announce $30 Ticket to Summer With Over 1000 Shows

(Live Nation) Summer just got louder with Live Nation's $30 Ticket to Summer - an offer that gives fans the chance to purchase $30 tickets to over 1,000 shows at select amphitheaters across the U.S. and Canada throughout the season.
The initial on-sale begins May 21, featuring performances across a wide range of genres - including Pop, Latin, Hip-Hop, Country, R&B, Rock, Metal, Electronic, Comedy, and more. Featured acts include The Offspring, Halsey, Nelly, Pierce the Veil, Avril Lavigne, Kesha, HARDY, Dierks Bentley, Cyndi Lauper, Kidz Bop Kids, Rod Stewart, and many more.
And the celebration won't stop there - more tickets will be added throughout the summer, giving fans multiple chances to score $30 tickets all season long.
How $30 Ticket to Summer Works: Starting May 21, in the U.S. and Canada, fans can visit LiveNation.com/TickettoSummer to see the full list of participating events. Once they've selected a show, they should look for the ticket type labeled "$30 Ticket to Summer," add the ticket(s) to their cart, and proceed to checkout.
How to Find Participating Shows: Fans can filter their search on LiveNation.com/TickettoSummer by participating events, venues, or artists. While on the website, fans can also set the location to the closest city and the site will refresh to only include participating shows nearby.
How to Buy Tickets: $30 Ticket to Summer will be available starting with T-Mobile and Rakuten early access beginning Tuesday, May 20. The general onsale will begin Wednesday, May 21 at 10 a.m. local time while supplies last at LiveNation.com/TickettoSummer.
How to Participate in T-Mobile Early Access: T-Mobile customers get early access to $30 Ticket to Summer tickets to 1000+ shows starting Tuesday, May 20th at 10am ET until 11:59pm local time. T-Mobile customers can simply head to https://www.t-mobiletickets.com/ for details on how to unlock their exclusive tickets. With Magenta Status, T-Mobile customers get access to premium benefits and experiences like special-priced tickets to their favorite concerts and expedited entry at top venues across the country. Download the T-Life app or visit https://www.t-mobiletickets.com/ to learn more. Limitations apply.
How to Participate in Rakuten Early Access: From 10am ET through 11:59pm ET on May 20, Rakuten members can purchase early access tickets and earn Cash Back while supplies last. It's free and easy to join Rakuten, and members get access to savings and rewards on the shopping platform, including Cash Back across more than 3,500 stores. Sign up for Rakuten here to receive an early access code, which will be available within the My Account page of Rakuten's app or website, beginning at 10am ET on May 20. Terms apply.
PARTICIPATING SHOWS INCLUDE:
*Note: Fans should check the $30 Ticket to Summer website to confirm which dates from the below tours are a part of the $30 Ticket to Summer offer.
$Uicideboy$
Goo Goo Dolls
Pantera
Avril Lavigne
Halsey
Papa Roach & Rise Against
Barenaked Ladies
Hardy
Peach Pit & Briston Maroney
Big Time Rush
Hauser
Pierce The Veil
Billy Idol
James Taylor
Rod Stewart
The Black Keys
Keith Urban
Simple Minds
Cody Jinks
Kesha
Slightly Stoopid
Coheed And Cambria
Kidz Bop Kids
Styx & Kevin Cronin Band
Counting Crows
Leon Bridges
Summer Of Loud
Cyndi Lauper
Little Big Town
Tedeschi Trucks Band
Dierks Bentley
+Live+ & Collective Soul
Thomas Rhett
Dispatch
Luke Bryan
Toto + Christopher Cross + Men At Work
The Doobie Brothers
Nelly
Volbeat
The Driver Era
The Offspring
Weird Al Yankovic
Willie Nelson
And More...
MORE TO KNOW:
Tickets purchased through this offer include all fees upfront in the $30 cost.
Any taxes will be added at checkout as applicable to each city, state and venue.
Tickets are available for select Live Nation shows, while inventory lasts.
Luke Combs, Jelly Roll & Keith Urban Rocked Tortuga Music Festival
DD Osama, Sugarhill Ddot and STAR BANDZ For New Wave Tour 2025
Beartooth, I Prevail, Killswitch Engage, and Parkway Drive Lead Summer Of Loud Lineup
Bob Dylan, Billy Strings Lead Willie Nelson's Outlaw Music Festival Lineup
Steve Perry Revisits Journey's 'Faithfully' With Willie Nelson- Wolfgang Van Halen Explains Band Name Change- Dead And Company To Rock Grateful Dead 60th- more
Iggy Pop, Jack White, Sex Pistols Lead CBGB Festival Lineup- Foreigner Recruit Joy Huerta For Spanish 'I Want To Know What Love Is'- more
Yelawolf and J. Michael Phillips Share 'I Swear' Video- 'American Idol' Winner Iam Tongi Returns to the Idol Stage- Lee Brice Announces Tour Dates- more
Kesha's The Drew Barrymore Show Appearance Goes Online- Rufus Wainwright Plans OPENING NIGHT Concert- Madonna' 'Burning Up' Covered By Hamish Hawk- more
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hit the Beach in Sierra Leone!
Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville
On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson
Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Goodies for Spring Travel
Chevelle Return With First New Song In Four Years 'Rabbit Hole (Cowards, Pt. 1)'
John 5 and Richie Kotzen Teaming Up For U.S. Tour
Bob Mould Announces Solo Electric North American Tour Dates
Mob Rules Release 'Future Loom' Video
Stryper Share 'Unforgivable' Video
Born of Osiris Announce New Album With 'Through Shadows' Video
Steve Perry Revisits Journey's 'Faithfully' With Willie Nelson
Live Nation Announce $30 Ticket to Summer With Over 1000 Shows