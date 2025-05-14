Live Nation Announce $30 Ticket to Summer With Over 1000 Shows

(Live Nation) Summer just got louder with Live Nation's $30 Ticket to Summer - an offer that gives fans the chance to purchase $30 tickets to over 1,000 shows at select amphitheaters across the U.S. and Canada throughout the season.

The initial on-sale begins May 21, featuring performances across a wide range of genres - including Pop, Latin, Hip-Hop, Country, R&B, Rock, Metal, Electronic, Comedy, and more. Featured acts include The Offspring, Halsey, Nelly, Pierce the Veil, Avril Lavigne, Kesha, HARDY, Dierks Bentley, Cyndi Lauper, Kidz Bop Kids, Rod Stewart, and many more.

And the celebration won't stop there - more tickets will be added throughout the summer, giving fans multiple chances to score $30 tickets all season long.

How $30 Ticket to Summer Works: Starting May 21, in the U.S. and Canada, fans can visit LiveNation.com/TickettoSummer to see the full list of participating events. Once they've selected a show, they should look for the ticket type labeled "$30 Ticket to Summer," add the ticket(s) to their cart, and proceed to checkout.

How to Find Participating Shows: Fans can filter their search on LiveNation.com/TickettoSummer by participating events, venues, or artists. While on the website, fans can also set the location to the closest city and the site will refresh to only include participating shows nearby.

How to Buy Tickets: $30 Ticket to Summer will be available starting with T-Mobile and Rakuten early access beginning Tuesday, May 20. The general onsale will begin Wednesday, May 21 at 10 a.m. local time while supplies last at LiveNation.com/TickettoSummer.

How to Participate in T-Mobile Early Access: T-Mobile customers get early access to $30 Ticket to Summer tickets to 1000+ shows starting Tuesday, May 20th at 10am ET until 11:59pm local time. T-Mobile customers can simply head to https://www.t-mobiletickets.com/ for details on how to unlock their exclusive tickets. With Magenta Status, T-Mobile customers get access to premium benefits and experiences like special-priced tickets to their favorite concerts and expedited entry at top venues across the country. Download the T-Life app or visit https://www.t-mobiletickets.com/ to learn more. Limitations apply.

How to Participate in Rakuten Early Access: From 10am ET through 11:59pm ET on May 20, Rakuten members can purchase early access tickets and earn Cash Back while supplies last. It's free and easy to join Rakuten, and members get access to savings and rewards on the shopping platform, including Cash Back across more than 3,500 stores. Sign up for Rakuten here to receive an early access code, which will be available within the My Account page of Rakuten's app or website, beginning at 10am ET on May 20. Terms apply.

PARTICIPATING SHOWS INCLUDE:

*Note: Fans should check the $30 Ticket to Summer website to confirm which dates from the below tours are a part of the $30 Ticket to Summer offer.

$Uicideboy$

Goo Goo Dolls

Pantera

Avril Lavigne

Halsey

Papa Roach & Rise Against

Barenaked Ladies

Hardy

Peach Pit & Briston Maroney

Big Time Rush

Hauser

Pierce The Veil

Billy Idol

James Taylor

Rod Stewart

The Black Keys

Keith Urban

Simple Minds

Cody Jinks

Kesha

Slightly Stoopid

Coheed And Cambria

Kidz Bop Kids

Styx & Kevin Cronin Band

Counting Crows

Leon Bridges

Summer Of Loud

Cyndi Lauper

Little Big Town

Tedeschi Trucks Band

Dierks Bentley

+Live+ & Collective Soul

Thomas Rhett

Dispatch

Luke Bryan

Toto + Christopher Cross + Men At Work

The Doobie Brothers

Nelly

Volbeat

The Driver Era

The Offspring

Weird Al Yankovic

Willie Nelson

And More...

MORE TO KNOW:

Tickets purchased through this offer include all fees upfront in the $30 cost.

Any taxes will be added at checkout as applicable to each city, state and venue.

Tickets are available for select Live Nation shows, while inventory lasts.

