Mob Rules Release 'Future Loom' Video

(AN) Mob Rules are presenting a music video for their latest single "Future Loom". The track comes from the German rocker's forthcoming album "Rise Of The Ruler", which will arrive on August 22nd.
"'Future Loom' is a fast yet very melodic song that breathes the spirit of old Helloween compositions," says singer Klaus Dirks. "Lyrically, "Future Loom" accompanies the main character of our concept story, the young temple guardian Dendayar, who stands up against the increasingly tyrannical ruler and transforms from doubter into the new leader."
Once again "Rise Of The Ruler" was mixed and mastered by the experienced hands of Markus Teske (Vanden Plas, The New Roses etc.). After "My Sobriety Mind" (from the "Beast Reborn" album), MOB RULES also collaborated again with singer Ulli Perhonen (Snow White Blood), which is reflected in the beautiful duet of the song "On The Trail".
The visual design was created by French cover artist Stan W. Decker (Masterplan, Primal Fear etc.), who perfectly staged the post-apocalyptic scenery of "Rise Of The Ruler".
