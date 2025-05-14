Over 175,000 Fans Attend 2025 Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival

(AM Media) Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival continued its legacy as the Biggest Rock Fest In Columbus History over the weekend as 175,000 music fans converged on Historic Crew Stadium in Ohio for the sold-out event, held May 8-11. More than 100 bands played on four stages, with a number of special and unexpected moments taking place over the four days, including:

Metallica's Sonic Temple debut, where they offered a "No Repeat Weekend" with two nights, two unique sets, including the ...And Justice For All deep cut "The Shortest Straw" on Friday night Linkin Park's first festival performance of 2025 with new singer Emily Armstrong; grandson also joined the band for a performance of "One Step Closer" KORN opened with fan favorite "Blind" and played "Twisted Transistor" for the first time since 2019 as well as "4 U" for the first time since 2020 Columbus natives Beartooth in a surprise addition to the lineup Bad Omens joined by HEALTH singer Jake Duzsik for a performance of "The Drain" Filter marking the 30th anniversary of hit "Hey Man Nice Shot"

In addition, Sonic Temple featured memorable sets from Three Days Grace, Rob Zombie, Alice Cooper, I Prevail and Chevelle among many others.

Beyond the music, one of the most distinctive elements of Sonic Temple was its celebration of visual art, curated by a lineup of renowned contemporary artists whose work helped shape the creative atmosphere of the festival. Jay Howell, best known as the cartoonist behind Bob's Burgers and Sanjay and Craig, brought his signature style to the grounds with whimsical character art that blended humor and edge. Acclaimed visual artist, DJ, and music producer Terry Urban contributed thought-provoking mixed media pieces that blurred the lines between pop culture and fine art. Muralist and gallery artist Mandi Caskey-known as Miss Birdy-added bold, large-scale works that gave fans the perfect backdrop for immersive photo moments. These artists and others helped make Sonic Temple not just a music festival, but a living, breathing gallery experience.

Sonic Temple activations and lounges included Metallica-themed offerings such as the BLACKENED Whiskey Bar and BLACKENED Burger Bar, the latter led by famed chef and Chopped judge Chris Santos-author of Share and owner of acclaimed restaurants including Beauty & Essex, Vandal, and Stanton Social Prime. A unique collaboration between Metallica, Blackened Whiskey, Chris Santos, and Danny Wimmer Presents, the exclusive pop-up delivered bold flavors and big surprises. Fans were treated to surprise "Meat & Greets" with members of Of Mice & Men, Exodus, Ministry, and more, and every guest walked away with an exclusive souvenir to mark the occasion.

Additional options included The Dive Bar and experiences from sponsors including BeatBox Beverages, BlackCraft, Blacktooth Whiskey, Casamigos, CELSIUS, Demons Behind Me, Dimebag Hardware, Eargasm, Fxck Cancer, Jack Daniel's, Middle West Spirits, Mountain Dew, Parlor Root Beer, Take Me Home Animal Charity, To Write Love On Her Arms, U.S. Army, U.S. Marines, and White Claw.

Before the weekend was over, producer Danny Wimmer Presents (DWP) solidified its long-term commitment to Columbus by announcing a five-year extension of its partnership with the Historic Crew Stadium, ensuring that the Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival will continue through at least 2030. This milestone not only secures the future of one of the nation's most iconic rock festivals but also underscores the event's growing cultural and economic impact on the region.

Each year, DWP directly invests millions into the Columbus and Ohio economies through spending on local staffing, businesses including hotels, charitable contributions, and taxes generated from ticketing, merchandise, and concessions. These figures reflect only DWP's direct expenditures-not the substantial additional economic activity driven by fans, artists, sponsors, and vendors. Sonic Temple not only fuels the local economy but also creates hundreds of jobs across staffing, production, security, hospitality, and event services.

Experience Columbus has recognized Sonic Temple as a major tourism and economic catalyst for the city, contributing millions in visitor spending and reinforcing Columbus's reputation as a premier destination for live music and cultural experiences.

Beyond its economic contributions, the festival is deeply committed to community engagement and giving back through the DWP Foundation-supporting nonprofit organizations such as Nationwide Children's Hospital's Kids Mental Health Foundation, Music Columbus, OhioHealth through F*ck Cancer, and Take Me Home's spay and neuter program. It also donates tickets to local charities, helping them raise funds and expand their outreach.

"Sonic Temple has become a cornerstone event for Historic Crew Stadium and Columbus, and we're proud to continue building on its success with this partnership extension. Danny Wimmer Presents shares our commitment to showcasing Historic Crew Stadium as a premier destination for live music and cultural experiences. Together, we're creating more opportunities to engage fans, impact our local economy and highlight everything our great city has to offer for residents and visitors across the country," said Josh Glessing, Chief of Strategy and Development, Haslam Sports Group and President of Business Operations, Columbus Crew.

"We're thrilled to keep this incredible attraction in Columbus for years to come. As one of the largest hard rock gatherings in the country, and arguably Ohio's biggest music festival, Sonic Temple continues to be a major draw for residents and visitors alike. The 2025 festival was a huge success, and we can't wait to see what's next. Events like this help showcase Columbus' vibrant live music scene and solidify our city's place on the national stage," said Kari Kauffman, Chief Destination Experience Officer, Experience Columbus.

"It's been nearly twenty years since I first became involved in bringing large-scale rock music to Columbus, and the city has had a special place in my heart ever since. The energy of this city, the passion of the fans, and the strength of our local partnerships have made it one of our most meaningful homes. Extending our partnership with the Historic Crew Stadium through 2030 is more than just a milestone-it's a reflection of our long-standing commitment to this community. Together with our incredible local partners and stakeholders, we're not only growing Sonic Temple-we're building a cultural presence that cements Columbus as a true destination for live music," said Danny Wimmer, Founder, Danny Wimmer Presents.

