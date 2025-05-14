Steve Perry Revisits Journey's 'Faithfully' With Willie Nelson

(The Syndicate) Initially released in 1983, the legendary power ballad "Faithfully" by Journey has been reimagined by one of the most iconic voices in rock history. Vocalist and songwriter Steve Perry is releasing a powerful duet with celebrated singer, songwriter and guitarist, Willie Nelson via Dark Horse Records in celebration of the 40th anniversary of Farm Aid.

Recorded at Ronnie's Place in Nashville, TN, and at Steve's studio, Love Box, the track was produced by Kent Wells and Steve Perry, engineered by Joel McKenne, Kyle Dickinson, and Steve Perry.

Additional musicians featured on the duet include Mike Rojas on piano, James Mitchell on electric guitar, Kent Wells on acoustic guitar, Scott Sanders on steel guitar, Steve Mackey on bass, Mickey Raphael on harmonica, and Nir Z on drums.

On the reimagined track, Steve Perry shares, "No one has a voice or vocal phrasing anything like Willie Nelson. Singing this duet with Willie has been something I've always wanted to do. After recording 'Faithfully' with Journey, I always felt it would be a great song for Willie too. What a wonderful experience it was to finally sing with Willie. I'm so proud of what we have accomplished together."

Willie Nelson adds, "Working with Steve Perry on 'Faithfully' was a meaningful experience. It was a pleasure to collaborate on this song. I'm proud that we could create something meaningful and use it to give back through Farm Aid."

In addition to the new song, the duo released a music video designed and animated by Patrick Atkins to celebrate the track.

