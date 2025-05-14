Stryper Share 'Unforgivable' Video

(FP) Stryper is sharing a fresh track called "Unforgivable" along with a new music video. The track appears on their 2024 epic album, 'When We Were Kings,' available via Frontiers Music Srl.

Michael Sweet comments on the track: "'Unforgivable' is the song that went under the radar, yet many fans responded and said it was one of their favorites. It has a groove like no other, and we're very excited to be able to release it as a single/video. We can't thank you all enough for supporting all the new music and helping the band achieve 40+ years of success."

About the album, 'When We Were Kings,' Sweet adds: "I feel that it really captures our classic sound, but also captures our most recent sound. We've definitely grown as a band and evolved quite a bit so it's important to have both."

Looking ahead, Stryper is also working on a Kickstarter-funded documentary film directed by Chris Atkins. With career album sales exceeding 10 million worldwide and a history of Billboard Top 40 hits, Stryper continues to record, tour, and perform for devoted fans globally.

