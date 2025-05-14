.

Stryper Share 'Unforgivable' Video

05-14-2025
Stryper Share 'Unforgivable' Video

(FP) Stryper is sharing a fresh track called "Unforgivable" along with a new music video. The track appears on their 2024 epic album, 'When We Were Kings,' available via Frontiers Music Srl.

Michael Sweet comments on the track: "'Unforgivable' is the song that went under the radar, yet many fans responded and said it was one of their favorites. It has a groove like no other, and we're very excited to be able to release it as a single/video. We can't thank you all enough for supporting all the new music and helping the band achieve 40+ years of success."

About the album, 'When We Were Kings,' Sweet adds: "I feel that it really captures our classic sound, but also captures our most recent sound. We've definitely grown as a band and evolved quite a bit so it's important to have both."

Looking ahead, Stryper is also working on a Kickstarter-funded documentary film directed by Chris Atkins. With career album sales exceeding 10 million worldwide and a history of Billboard Top 40 hits, Stryper continues to record, tour, and perform for devoted fans globally.

Related Stories
Stryper Share 'Unforgivable' Video

Stryper Share 'Betrayed By Love' Video

Stryper Share 'Rhyme Of Time' Visualizer Video

Stryper Share 'When We Were Kings' Video

Stryper Announce New Album 'When We Were Kings'

News > Stryper

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Steve Perry Revisits Journey's 'Faithfully' With Willie Nelson- Wolfgang Van Halen Explains Band Name Change- Dead And Company To Rock Grateful Dead 60th- more

Iggy Pop, Jack White, Sex Pistols Lead CBGB Festival Lineup- Foreigner Recruit Joy Huerta For Spanish 'I Want To Know What Love Is'- more

Day In Country

Yelawolf and J. Michael Phillips Share 'I Swear' Video- 'American Idol' Winner Iam Tongi Returns to the Idol Stage- Lee Brice Announces Tour Dates- more

-
Day In Pop

Kesha's The Drew Barrymore Show Appearance Goes Online- Rufus Wainwright Plans OPENING NIGHT Concert- Madonna' 'Burning Up' Covered By Hamish Hawk- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Hit the Beach in Sierra Leone!

Live: Pearl Jam Rock Nashville

On The Record: Steely Dan- Stevie Wonder- Smokey Robinson

Billy Idol - Dream Into It

Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Goodies for Spring Travel

Latest News

Chevelle Return With First New Song In Four Years 'Rabbit Hole (Cowards, Pt. 1)'

John 5 and Richie Kotzen Teaming Up For U.S. Tour

Bob Mould Announces Solo Electric North American Tour Dates

Mob Rules Release 'Future Loom' Video

Stryper Share 'Unforgivable' Video

Born of Osiris Announce New Album With 'Through Shadows' Video

Steve Perry Revisits Journey's 'Faithfully' With Willie Nelson

Live Nation Announce $30 Ticket to Summer With Over 1000 Shows