(FP) Stryper is sharing a fresh track called "Unforgivable" along with a new music video. The track appears on their 2024 epic album, 'When We Were Kings,' available via Frontiers Music Srl.
Michael Sweet comments on the track: "'Unforgivable' is the song that went under the radar, yet many fans responded and said it was one of their favorites. It has a groove like no other, and we're very excited to be able to release it as a single/video. We can't thank you all enough for supporting all the new music and helping the band achieve 40+ years of success."
About the album, 'When We Were Kings,' Sweet adds: "I feel that it really captures our classic sound, but also captures our most recent sound. We've definitely grown as a band and evolved quite a bit so it's important to have both."
Looking ahead, Stryper is also working on a Kickstarter-funded documentary film directed by Chris Atkins. With career album sales exceeding 10 million worldwide and a history of Billboard Top 40 hits, Stryper continues to record, tour, and perform for devoted fans globally.
Stryper Share 'Betrayed By Love' Video
Stryper Share 'Rhyme Of Time' Visualizer Video
Stryper Share 'When We Were Kings' Video
Stryper Announce New Album 'When We Were Kings'
Stryper Share 'Unforgivable' Video
