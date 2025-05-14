Watch Billy Morrison's 'We Are The Dead' Lyric Video

(OMG) Billy Morrison has just released the lyric video for "We Are The Dead," a standout track from his deluxe edition solo album, The Morrison Project. The album was released through TLG|ZOID / Virgin Music Group.
Morrison commented, "This album was a particularly cathartic one for me and I wanted to find a way to write a love song in a less than traditional way. My life changed in the last few years for the better and I wrote these lyrics in one session like a stream of consciousness - the concept of a love that is so strong, it transcends our human existence appealed to me greatly. I started imagining being dead and being with the person I love for eternity and that seemed to illustrate the strength I was feeling."
He continued, "'With your understanding, my world's expanding'..... it speaks perfectly to gradually feeling like I can shed the defenses and walls that I've built up over decades. I am a far from perfect man, but with the kind of love and support I have, my world IS expanding and this song is me screaming that sentiment from the rooftops. The "Dia De Los Muertos" imagery reflects celebration as opposed to mourning, which seemed a perfect visual to accompany such positive and meaningful lyrics."
