X Ambassadors Launching The VHS(X) Tour

(BPM) Alt-rock group X Ambassadors are excited to announce The VHS(X) Tour, a North American headline run celebrating the 10th anniversary of their critically acclaimed debut album VHS. The tour includes stops in Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Toronto, Brooklyn, Atlanta, and more, including two previously announced shows in the band's hometown of Ithaca.
Tickets and VIP packages for the hometown shows are on sale now, with presale for all remaining dates available this week via artist presale. General on-sale will begin this Friday, May 16th.
X Ambassadors will release VHS(X), a reimagined version of their debut album this summer. VHS(X) sees the band reworking hit songs like "Unsteady" and break-out single "Renegades", showcasing a decade of success, growth and evolution.
8/1 - Rimouski, CAN @ Les Grandes Fetes TELUS 2025
9/2 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
9/4 - San Diego, CA @ SOMA
9/5 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
9/6 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore
9/8 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
9/9 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore
9/10 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox SODO
9/12 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
9/13 - Denver, CO @ The Paramount
9/15 - Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
9/17 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth
9/19 - Ithaca, NY @ State Theater
9/20 - Ithaca, NY @ State Theater
9/22 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues
9/23 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
9/24 - Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
9/26 - Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
9/27 - Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
