Blues Traveler & Gin Blossoms To Rock Jimmy Kimmel Live!

(Milestone) On Wednesday, May 28, multi-platinum rock legends Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms will hit the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live! for a special performance on ABC. The appearance sets the tone for their upcoming summer co-headlining tour - an electrifying 30+ date run that launches Friday, July 4 at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Best known for timeless hits like "Run-Around" and "Hey Jealousy," the two bands will bring their high-energy live shows to amphitheaters and theaters across the U.S., wrapping things up on Sunday, September 14 at the Bourbon & Beyond Festival.

Blues Traveler - currently celebrating 30 years since the release of their GRAMMY Award-winning breakthrough hit "Run-Around" - and Gin Blossoms will be joined on the tour by legendary alternative rock band Spin Doctors, best known for their chart-topping and GRAMMY-nominated hit "Two Princes."

John Popper of Blues Traveler shares, "Getting to play with dear old friends like Gin Blossoms and the Spin Doctors is one of the great benefits of a touring career that spans almost four decades now. These are exceptional players and performers, and they push us to play even harder. Everybody digs in and makes each other better. We are looking forward to a great year of music!"

"We can't wait to rock this summer with our old friends Gin Blossoms and Spin Doctors," Chan Kinchla of Blues Traveler adds. "It's gonna be a great run, lots of hits, lots of jammin' and I'm sure plenty of cross pollinating. We are looking forward to seeing everyone all around the country this summer!"

Robin Wilson of Gin Blossoms says, "We have a long and colorful history with Spin Doctors, and have crossed paths with Blues Traveler many times. A lot of people have great memories with these three bands. It will be a really fun summer."

"Hitting the road with our friends Blues Traveler is going to be an absolute blast," Jesse Valenzuela of Gin Blossoms continues. "These shows will be packed with great songs, good vibes, and the kind of summer nights you never forget." Gin Blossoms' Scott Johnson adds, "There's nothing like the energy of a summer tour - great crowds, killer music, and the open road ahead." We're beyond excited to hit the stage with Blues Traveler."

Catch Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, May 28 at 11:35/10:35c on ABC.

