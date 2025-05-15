Cyndi Lauper's 'Time After Time' To Be Given Country Makeover

(MP) Rising country star Ashley Wineland is making waves as a dynamic singer-songwriter with powerhouse vocals, a devoted million-strong fanbase, and an arena-ready stage presence. Kicking off her 2025 releases, the Arizona native announces her new single, "Time After Time," set to drop Friday, June 13.
More than a simple cover, Ashley's rendition is a rich blend of Western soul, gritty country, and nostalgic pop. Honoring Cyndi Lauper's 1983 classic, she reimagines the song with rock-tinged textures and her signature emotional depth, offering a fresh take on a timeless anthem.
Ashley's take on "Time After Time" is built on respect, bold vision, and lyrics that invite listeners on a deeply personal journey. As she says, "This song is so memorable, and I love that you can interpret the lyrics in so many ways. It truly provides every listener with their own unique experience." For Ashley, this cover feels like something she could sing over and over, offering the perfect blend of pop and country soul - elements she loves to incorporate into her music.
